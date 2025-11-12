Capella Announces Closing of $1,500,000 Financing

NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Capella Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CMIL) (FRA: N7D2) ("Capella" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement of October 8, 2025 and as amended October 9, 2025.

The Company has successfully completed the sale of an aggregate 30,000,000 units at a price of C$0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of C$1,500,000. Each unit issued consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share for $0.075 per share until expiry on November 6, 2028. The Company paid no finder's fees in relation to the placement. Proceeds will be used for general and administrative purposes and to continue to review and acquire potential future properties and projects.

All shares issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a hold period trading restriction that will expire on March 7, 2026.

Additionally, the Company wishes to announce that it has granted an aggregate 4,500,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants. Of the 4,500,000 stock options granted, 4,300,000 options are granted to insiders and are exercisable for a period of 3 years at a price of $0.10 until expiry November 10, 2028.

On Behalf of the Board of Capella Minerals Ltd.

"Eric Roth"

______________________

Eric Roth, Ph.D., FAusIMM

President & CEO

About Capella Minerals Ltd

Capella is a Canadian exploration and development company with a focus on generating gold-copper projects globally.

Capella announced on September 2, 2025, the signing of a Definitive Agreement with Turkish mining company, Tümad Madencilik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. ("Tümad"), for a staged earn-in on the Company's portfolio of precious and base metal projects in Scandinavia. Tümad's minimum Year 1 investment commitment includes 12,000m of diamond drilling on the Company's gold-copper projects in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of northern Finland (4,000m) and copper-cobalt-zinc VMS projects in central Norway (8,000m).

Capella also retains a carried 10% interest through to production on the Løkken copper-cobalt-zinc VMS project of central Norway through a partnership with Teako Minerals Corp. ("Teako"). In addition, Capella holds Net Smelter Royalties on the Savant Gold Project in Ontario, Canada (BeMetals Corp.) and the Central Finland Lithium Projects (Grit Metals Corp.), as a result of the recent divestiture of non-core assets.

For additional information you are cordially invited to visit the Capella Minerals Ltd website at www.capellaminerals.com, or to contact Karen Davies, VP Communications and Corporate Development, at Tel: +1.604.314.2662

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of Capella, including the timing, completion of and results from the exploration and drill programs described in this release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Capella in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in Capella's most recently filed MD&A. Capella does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

