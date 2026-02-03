CANYON CREEK SIGNS FIVE YEAR SUPPLY AGREEMENT

TSXV Symbol: CYF

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd., ("Canyon Creek" or the "Company") (TSXV: CYF), a North American food processor, focused on the preparation, sale and distribution of high quality, natural, preservative-free, fresh soups, and other food products, is pleased to announce that it has entered a five-year supply agreement worth up to an aggregate $45,000,000 with a subsidiary of an arm's length international food company (the "Agreement"). The Company is to provide a variety of sauces in retail and food service formats and expects to begin production in March of 2026 with the full transition to be completed in June of this year.

Pursuant to the Agreement, executed on January 16, 2026, the Company proposes to distribute approximately $9,000,000 of product per year over the 5-year term payable in cash. The Agreement contains industry standard terms for a contract of this nature and is cancellable by either party prior to the end of the term on 270 days' notice with no initial retention payment. The customer's products are currently sold in a variety of retailers and food service outlets throughout North America.

Terry Alty, President of Canyon Creek, stated, "the Company is excited about delivering on this substantial contract along with possible future opportunities with this customer."

ABOUT CANYON CREEK

Canyon Creek is a food processing company based in Edmonton, Alberta, providing fresh soups and other prepared food products for today's health-conscious consumer. The Company offers its fresh food product line to both grocery retailers and a broad range of food service establishments including restaurant chains and public institutions throughout Canada.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the timing and completion of the future operations of Canyon Creek and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed Acquisition and the future plans and objectives of Canyon Creek, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Canyon Creek's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Perisson with securities regulations.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Terry Alty, CEO, 403.809-2249, [email protected]