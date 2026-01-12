CANYON CREEK LAUNCHES NEW PRODUCT

TSXV Symbol: CYF

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd., ("Canyon Creek" or "the Company") (TSXV: CYF), a North American food processor, focused on the preparation, sale and distribution of high quality, natural, preservative-free, fresh soups, and other food products.

Terry Alty, President of Canyon Creek, stated, "the Company has entered into an agreement to launch a seafood-based product that will be sold through a distributor. This product will be sold in a big-box retailer in Western Canada and through food service nationally. We believe that this agreement sets the stage to generate over $2,000,000 in annual sales."

ABOUT CANYON CREEK

Canyon Creek is a food processing company based in Edmonton, Alberta, providing fresh soups and other prepared food products for today's health-conscious consumer. The Company offers its fresh food product line to both grocery retailers and a broad range of food service establishments including restaurant chains and public institutions throughout Canada.

