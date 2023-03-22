CANYON CREEK NEW LICENSING AGREEMENT

EDMONTON, AB, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd., ("Canyon Creek" or "the Company") (TSXV: CYF), a North American food processor, focused on the preparation, sale and distribution of high quality, natural, preservative-free, fresh soups, and other food products.

Terry Alty, President of Canyon Creek, stated, "that the Company has entered into a licensing agreement with an existing customer, which has products in all major retailers in Canada. This agreement will allow the enterprise the opportunity to enter new markets with an existing brand with a focus of expanding into the US market. By having this agreement in place, the Company will be able to develop strategic marketing plans across North America and it lets the organization develop new products under an existing brand umbrella, thereby allowing products to get to market more efficiently."

ABOUT CANYON CREEK

Canyon Creek is a food processing company based in Edmonton, Alberta, providing fresh soups and other prepared food products for today's health-conscious consumer. The Company offers its fresh food product line to both grocery retailers and a broad range of food service establishments including restaurant chains and public institutions throughout Canada.

