CANSO CREDIT INCOME FUND - RECIRCULATION OF CLASS A UNITS (TSX Ticker: PBY.UN)

TORONTO, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited announces that Canso Credit Income Fund (the "Fund") intends to recirculate Class A units of the Fund (TSX: PBY.UN) tendered for redemption under the Fund's annual redemption privilege. This recirculation is in accordance with the Fund's declaration of trust and a recirculation agreement between the Fund and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. ("RBC DS"). Pursuant to the recirculation agreement, RBC DS shall use commercially reasonable efforts to find purchasers for 410,897 Class A units of the Fund tendered for redemption from July 5, 2022 to July 7, 2022 until 4:00 p.m. EST.

Only Class A units of the Fund are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange. If the units are purchased or sold on the Toronto Stock Exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Statements concerning the Fund's or entity's objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "aims", "may", "will", "would" and similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward- looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. While Lysander Funds Limited considers these risks and uncertainties to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

For further information: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President , (416) 640-4275