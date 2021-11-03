VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Cansel and AllTerra Central, two leading Trimble Geospatial dealers globally, have announced the purchase of Allen Instruments & Supplies from Empire Technology Holdings, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Allen Instruments, a family business since 1969, is a Trimble Geospatial instrument dealer in the Southwest USA. Acquired by Empire Technology holdings in 2015, Allen Instruments has been a leading presence in GPS, LIDAR and conventional surveying instruments in Southern California and Arizona.

Cansel, the largest distributor of land-based positioning gear in Canada, recently expanded its business into the U.S. through the acquisition of California Survey and Drafting Supply (CSDS). With the addition of the Allen Instruments offices in Ventura, Anaheim and Escondido, Cansel will expand into Southern California to be the exclusive Trimble Geospatial Dealer of surveying equipment and positioning solutions throughout California.

"I am very pleased to welcome Allen Instruments & Supplies to the organization," stated Martin Trudelle, Cansel President. "Allen Instruments' expertise and loyal customer base will be the perfect complement in support of our initiative to be the biggest and most trustworthy supplier for the geospatial community in California."

AllTerra, the leading dealer of geospatial equipment in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico will now expand its product offerings and professional solutions into Arizona, with an office and storefront in Scottsdale. With the expanded territory of Arizona, AllTerra will cover the largest portion of the Southwest United States with Trimble GPS, Robotics and LIDAR systems. "Allen Instruments has always had a strong reputation in the surveying community" states Mike Minick, Owner/VP of Sales for AllTerra. "We look forward to continuing that work ethic and degree of professionalism to provide the highest level of service to the Arizona customers."

About Cansel

For over 50 years Cansel has helped clients capture, transform and manage data leading to increased efficiency and profitability. We provide solutions to engineering, surveying, construction, mining, utilities, forestry and government sectors to improve productivity in the complete field to finish workflow. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, BC, Canada. Learn more at www.cansel.ca

About AllTerra Central, Inc.

AllTerra Central, Inc. was formed in 2018 by the merger of Western Data Systems (WDS) and Martin Instrument, two Trimble dealers in Texas and Oklahoma. The Trimble MGIS territory of New Mexico was added in 2019 with the purchase of assets from Compass Tools. AllTerra currently has offices throughout Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico and now Arizona. AllTerra offers Trimble and Spectra Precision solutions in Surveying, MGIS, Marine, Mobile Mapping and Infrastructure and provide sales, rentals, repairs and support for these products. Additionally, they offer mobile/airborne LIDAR and Photogrammetry solutions from GeoSLAM and Microdrones. www.allterracentral.com

SOURCE Cansel

