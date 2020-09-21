Canopy Growth Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") today announced the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting").

A total of 260,647,934 common shares of the Company, representing 70.22% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were voted in connection with the Meeting by shareholders and proxy holders.

All of the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's proxy statement dated August 6, 2020 (the "Proxy Statement"), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The results are set out below.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR % votes cast

FOR Votes W

ITHHELD % votes

WITHHELD Judy A. Schmeling 171,131,011 99.13% 1,498,776 0.87% David Klein 170,997,118 99.05% 1,632,669 0.95% Robert L. Hanson 170,690,385 98.88% 1,939,402 1.12% David Lazzarato 171,335,711 99.25% 1,294,076 0.75% William Newlands 167,146,432 96.82% 5,483,355 3.18% Jim Sabia 170,995,471 99.05% 1,634,316 0.95% Theresa Yanofsky 171,415,485 99.30% 1,214,302 0.70%

At the Meeting, Canopy Growth shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the 2021 fiscal year and authorized the board of directors to fix its remuneration. In addition, Canopy Growth shareholders approved certain amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "OIP") and all unallocated awards issuable under the OIP as well as certain amendments to the Company's 2017 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, as further described in the Proxy Statement.

Canopy Growth shareholders also approved advisory (non-binding) resolutions on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers and to hold "say-on-pay" votes each year.

A report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting will be available on both the Company's EDGAR and SEDAR pages at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com, respectively.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through Canopy Growth's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time.

Canopy Growth's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics.

Canopy Growth operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, as well as lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

For further information: Patti Zebchuck, Media Relations, [email protected]; Judy Hong, Vice President, Investor Relations (USA), [email protected]; Tyler Burns, Vice President, Investor Relations (Canada), [email protected], 855-558-9333 ext. 122

Related Links

canopygrowth.com

