Through a new two-year agreement, the company will support Canadian wildlife conservation initiatives and serve as NWC's official photography and videography partner.

BRAMPTON, ON, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Canon Canada Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with the National Wildlife Centre (NWC). The NWC helps native wildlife through programs aimed at conservation goals to protect ecosystems, populations of wild animals and the health of individual animals. Canon Canada's partnership will support the caring for sick and injured wildlife at rehabilitation centres across the country and contribute to the establishment of the NWC Centre of Excellence.

"We are guided by our corporate philosophy, Kyosei – all people, regardless of race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working into the future – and this partnership reflects our commitment to collaborate with organizations equally invested in initiating positive change at our local and national levels" says Nobuhiko Kitajima, President and CEO of Canon Canada. "Canon Canada is excited to work with NWC in support of protecting and preserving Canada's wildlife, and to educate not only our employees but also communities across the country about the positive impacts of wildlife conservation."

Canon Canada's financial support will help cover ongoing operational expenses, including medical and animal supplies, veterinary intern training and mobile clinics. The funding will also contribute to the construction of the NWC Centre of Excellence in Caledon, Ont. The centre will serve as a national headquarters and is projected to help more than 5,000 sick, injured and orphaned wild animals annually. It will also function as an education hub to support the next generation of wildlife specialists across Canada. "Canon's generous support will help thousands of sick, injured and orphaned wildlife in Canada, and will build capacity for education and training of more wildlife medical responders. We are excited and grateful for this new partnership," says Dr. Sherri Cox, President and Medical Director of the NWC.

In addition, Canon Canada becomes the official photography and videography partner of the NWC, providing professional services to document wildlife cases, signature events and partnership impacts.

To learn more about the National Wildlife Centre, visit www.nationalwildlifecentre.ca.

