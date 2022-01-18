Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend a real-time, interactive presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and derivative products with two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., today announced that Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on January 20th, 2022.

DATE: January 20th, 2022

TIME: 2:30pm Eastern

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JUNHjN

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

Cannara Biotech Inc. upsizes CIBC Credit Facility to $22 million ;

; Cannara's Valleyfield Facility Receives Processing and Cultivation License;

Company Recorded Fiscal 2021 Revenues of $17.3 Million ;

; Company had Second Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million in the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021.

About Cannara Biotech Inc.

Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB) is a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Québec and Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 125,000kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs, Cannara's facilities produce craft-cultivated premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cannara Biotech Inc.

For further information: Cannara Biotech Inc., Phil Carlson, KCSA Strategic Communications, Managing Director, (212) 896-1233, [email protected]; Virtual Investor Conferences, John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, [email protected]