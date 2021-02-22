Local products from Terrebonne's Hydrocanna set for SQDC shelves

HUNTINGDON, QC, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ROSE LifeScience now offers a wider selection of local craft products to choose from.

Hydrocanna is the latest micro-producer to launch a made-in-Québec cannabis product via the DLYS brand, exclusive to the SQDC. Fittingly named after its hometown along the north shore of Montréal, Terrebonne offers an initial strain (Do-Si-Dos) said the company's president Jen-Frédérick Nadeau.

"We're so happy to offer this strain," said Nadeau. "As part of DLYS we can finally show off what's possible here in Terrebonne and, more importantly, put Do-Si-Dos on SQDC shelves. It's super exciting."

DLYS, by ROSELifeScience, is a brand-collective which unites Québec's regional micro-producers to share resources and help bring their local cannabis to market. As part of the DLYS family, Terrebonne joins Amos, developed by mindiCANNA out of Abitibi.

"It's rewarding to see our own local micro-producers flourish all over Québec," said Davide Zaffino, President and Chief Financial Officer at ROSE. "Their expertise is renowned and the growers at Hydrocanna exemplify this."

Fully licensed by Health Canada, Hydrocanna is a family-founded enterprise committed to cultivating refined, artisanal cannabis grown in pesticide-free, indoor environments.

"We are proud to welcome Terrebonne to DLYS," said Valentine Vaillant, VP Marketing and Sales at ROSE. "These collaborations are a great way to highlight the local know-how."

About ROSE LifeScience

Since establishing in 2016, ROSE has created more than 70 jobs in Quebec .

. Alongside its partner brands, products from the ROSE brand family are developed and distributed completely for the Québec market.

ROSE was founded by a group of internationally experienced experts with decades of business leadership in regulated markets.

The SQDC is currently the exclusive retailer for ROSE products and brands.

ROSE LifeScience is a proud part of its community and hosts some of the

industry's most advanced infrastructure and cultivation processes.

ROSE calls Huntingdon, QC , home — where its 55,000 square-foot, strictly regulated indoor growing centre is located.

, home — where its 55,000 square-foot, strictly regulated indoor growing centre is located. Inside the centre are 24 climate-controlled, air-locked, strain-isolated growing rooms for more advanced strain development.

Highly advanced security systems help growing experts to capture real-time, integrated data from both the building and every plant it houses.

To ensure product integrity, ROSE plants are never over-handled and are kept from contamination by endorsing strict practices set forth by Health Canada.

Products are rigorously tested for at every stage of development in order to maintain and improve quality.

ROSE is the workplace of some of the world's most respected cannabis growers whose reputations are behind their product.

