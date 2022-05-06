Canfor Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) announces, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 104,510,770 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 83.95% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director



Votes For



Percentage of Votes For













John R. Baird



99,660,738



96% Ryan Barrington-Foote



87,192,893



84% Glen D. Clark



72,222,882



70% Dieter W. Jentsch



102,800,499



99% Donald B. Kayne



99,399,829



95% Anders Ohlner



101,193,068



98% Conrad A. Pinette



101,464,566



98% M. Dallas H. Ross



88,451,292



85% Ross S. Smith



98,623,365



95% Frederick T. Stimpson III



100,235,002



97% William W. Stinson



88,449,985



85% Sandra Stuart



99,959,283



96% Dianne L. Watts



98,011,291



95%

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The above figures are based on proxies voted for and percentage of votes for at the meeting.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor Corporation

Canfor is a leading integrated forest products company based in Vancouver, British Columbia ("BC") with interests in BC, Alberta, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana, as well as in Sweden with its 70% interest in Vida Group. Canfor produces primarily softwood lumber and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc., which is one of the largest global producers of market Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp and a leading producer of high performance kraft paper. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

