Vida AB completes acquisition of sawmills in Central Sweden

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) announced today that its 77%-owned subsidiary, Vida AB, has completed the acquisition of AB Karl Hedin Sågverk. The transaction, announced in a Company news release on July 22, 2025, adds approximately 230 million board feet to Vida's annual production capacity, bringing its total annual production capacity to approximately 2.1 billion board feet.

"We are excited to welcome the employees at AB Karl Hedin Sågverk's three sawmills in Karbenning, Krylbo and Säter into the Canfor family," said Susan Yurkovich, President and CEO of Canfor. "This acquisition strengthens Vida's geographic footprint, increasing access to high-quality timber resources in Sweden, while continuing to diversify Canfor's operations globally."

About Canfor Corporation.

Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

Media Contact: Mina Laudan, VP, Corporate Affairs, (604) 661-5225, [email protected]; Investor Contacts: Pat Elliott, CFO and Corporate Secretary, (604) 661-5441, [email protected]; Dan Barwin, Head of Corporate Development, (604) 661-5390, [email protected]