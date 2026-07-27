CANFAR Celebrates 30 Years of Bloor Street Entertains with Robin S

The milestone celebration returns November 19 and features the debut of HIV Unwrapped Canada and a special performance by the Show Me Love singer at the Royal Ontario Museum. Tickets to BSE30 are available now at CANFAR.com

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- On November 19, CANFAR's Bloor Street Entertains--Canada's largest HIV research fundraiser--brings together Toronto's most celebrated fashion houses, cultural landmarks and philanthropic leaders in support of ending HIV in Canada.

Celebrating its landmark 30th anniversary, this year's gala, led by Co-chairs Sylvia Mantella, Janice Fricker, Michael Liebrock and Candice Sinclair, will feature more than 20 uniquely curated dining experiences across Bloor-Yorkville before culminating at the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) for the Official After Party.

Robin S.

Grammy-nominated dance music icon and longtime 2SLGBTQIA+ ally Robin S., whose global hit Show Me Love remains one of the defining anthems of dance music, will headline this year's After Party, and CANFAR's adaptation of the internationally acclaimed HIV Unwrapped exhibition will make its Canadian debut.

"I've always believed music has the power to bring people together, break down barriers and celebrate our shared humanity," said Robin S. "I'm honoured to be part of Bloor Street Entertains' 30th anniversary celebration and to support the incredible work CANFAR is doing to end HIV. It's going to be an unforgettable night at the ROM for an important cause."

Over the past three decades, BSE has raised $18.9 million in support of HIV research and community-based programs across Canada. This year's celebration comes at a pivotal moment. While scientific advances have transformed HIV prevention and treatment, the epidemic continues to surge in many communities across Canada. Women now account for approximately one-third of new HIV diagnoses, people under 30 represent nearly one-quarter of new cases, and many communities continue to face significant barriers to testing, prevention and linkage to care. Ending HIV as a public health threat by 2030 will require renewed investment in research, implementation and equitable access to treatment--making CANFAR's work more urgent than ever.

"For 30 years, Bloor Street Entertains has shown what's possible when fashion, philanthropy and community come together," said Sylvia Mantella, BSE30 Co-Chair and CANFAR Board Member. "This anniversary honours that legacy while introducing bold new ways to engage Canadians in the fight against HIV at a time when the need has never been greater."

Tables, tickets and VIP packages for BSE30 are available now at CANFAR.com.

HIV Unwrapped Canada's debut

The Official After Party will also host the Canadian debut of HIV Unwrapped Canada, CANFAR's adaptation of the internationally acclaimed exhibition that explores the intersection of HIV science, fashion and storytelling. Designed to challenge stigma, the exhibition transforms the iconic lab coat into wearable works of art inspired by HIV research and lived experience.

The Canadian edition will feature 10 original garments created through collaborations between emerging designers, HIV researchers and scientists, and CANFAR ambassadors. Seven garments are being developed through a partnership with Toronto Metropolitan University's Fashion School, pairing student designers with HIV scientists and researchers to translate cutting-edge science into powerful visual storytelling.

Ahead of its World AIDS Day debut, CANFAR will offer the world a first look at HIV Unwrapped Canada on July 27 at the International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference in Rio de Janeiro. The preview will feature three original garments created by Project Runway Canada Season 3 winner Leeland alongside fellow finalists Curtis and Charles, offering an early glimpse of the exhibition that will officially launch during BSE30.

BSE30 is made possible through the support of Mantella Corporation, Stifel, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, the Rob Stovel Foundation, Lycos Energy, the Royal Ontario Museum, BMO, TD Bank, LCBO Spirit of Sustainability, P. Austin Family Foundation, ESP Inc. and the Bloor-Yorkville BIA.

HIV Unwrapped Canada is presented in partnership with World AIDS Day Presenting Partner Gilead Sciences Canada and further supported by Community Champion ViiV Canada.

Interview opportunities include:

Dr. Paul Sandstrom, CEO, CANFAR

BSE30 Co-Chairs Sylvia Mantella, Janice Fricker, Michael Liebrock and Candice Sinclair

Robin S.

Project Runway Canada designers Leeland, Curtis and Charles

Participating HIV researchers and scientists

BSE30 Sponsorship opportunities, Table & Ticket inquires can be directed to Kevin Noguera, Chief Operating Officer, CANFAR | [email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Foundation for Aids Research (CANFAR)

For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact: Adam Mazerall, Director of Marketing, CANFAR, [email protected], 416-986-9375