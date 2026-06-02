Indigenous-led campaign supported by Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research, CATIE, Gilead, Merck, the OHTN and PHAC to broaden understanding of virus

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - As communities across Canada recognize National Indigenous History Month and prepare to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, Indigenous leaders and HIV advocates are launching Starting Home Fires, a new Indigenous-led HIV awareness campaign designed to reduce stigma, increase knowledge, and support community-driven conversations about HIV.

HIV Meds are Medicines Too video from Starting Home Fires Speed Speed Starting Home Fires logo featuring an Indigenous-created motif (CNW Group/Canadian Foundation for Aids Research (CANFAR))

Led by the Two-Spirit Program at CBRC in partnership with Indigenous HIV leaders, the campaign was developed through two years of community consultation and collaboration. Funding and national campaign support were provided by the Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research (CANFAR) and CATIE, with additional support from Gilead, Merck, the Ontario HIV Treatment Network (OHTN), and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

At the centre of the campaign are eight short films produced by Indigenous creatives and grounded in Indigenous worldviews, lived experience, and community knowledge. The films address HIV prevention and treatment while also challenging stigma and misinformation that continue to create barriers to testing and linkage to care.

The launch comes at a critical moment in Canada's HIV response. On May 7, 2026, the government of Manitoba declared a public health emergency in response to rising HIV rates. Advocates in Saskatchewan are continuing to call on their province to do the same. Indigenous communities across Canada continue to experience disproportionate impacts from HIV due to systemic inequities brought by colonialism and longstanding gaps in culturally relevant care and education.

"Too often, Indigenous communities are spoken about in public health campaigns instead of being trusted to lead them," said Lane Bonertz, Associate Director of Two-Spirit Health at CBRC. "Starting Home Fires was built by Indigenous people for Indigenous communities. That matters because culturally grounded education has the power to reduce stigma, increase access to prevention and testing, and help people feel seen instead of judged."

The campaign emphasizes that HIV treatment is safe and effective, and that people living with HIV can live long, healthy lives. It also promotes practical prevention tools including regular testing, condoms, PrEP, and treatment. Organizers hope the campaign will encourage more open conversations about HIV within Indigenous communities and help combat misinformation that continues to fuel stigma.

"CANFAR sees this investment as critical to helping end the HIV epidemic in Canada," said Roxanne Ma, Vice President of National Awareness at CANFAR. "Indigenous-led initiatives like Starting Home Fires help ensure that HIV awareness efforts are shaped by the communities most impacted. That leadership is essential if we are going to reduce stigma and improve access to prevention, testing, and care."

"With the recent announcement of a public health emergency related to HIV in Manitoba, community-led campaigns like Starting Home Fires are critical because they build trust and create opportunities for people to engage with HIV information in ways that feel relevant, respectful, and grounded in their own experience," said Laverne Gervais, Manager of Mino Pimatisiwin Sexual Wellness Lodge at Ka Ni Kanichihk. "The stories in this campaign reflect the realities communities are facing right now."

The campaign's production and support are provided by Métis-owned Saltmedia. National distribution includes radio advertising, targeted social media outreach, and partnerships with Indigenous creators and influencers.

More information about the campaign and films is available at:

https://startinghomefires.ca/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Adam Mazerall, Director of Marketing, CANFAR, [email protected]

About the Two-Spirit Program at CBRC

The Two-Spirit Program is an Indigenous-led program at the Community-Based Research Centre (CBRC), which promotes the health of people of diverse sexualities and genders through research and intervention development. Working collaboratively and meaningfully with Indigenous partners, leaders, and Elders, CBRC's Two-Spirit-led programs and initiatives enhance the health and wellbeing of Canada's Two-Spirit and Indigenous queer and trans communities. This programming includes culturally appropriate and relevant data collection and research, as well as Two-Spirit and Indigenous-led knowledge exchange and resource development.

About CANFAR

CANFAR is Canada's only national, independent foundation dedicated to ending the HIV epidemic through research. Since 1987, CANFAR has advanced scientific discovery and mobilized collective action to drive progress in prevention, testing, treatment, and stigma reduction. CANFAR invests in innovative research and community-based solutions that translate science into real-world impact. To date, CANFAR has committed more than $26 million to nearly 600 HIV/AIDS research projects, contributing to breakthroughs in prevention, testing, treatment access, stigma reduction, and the search for a cure.

About CATIE

CATIE is Canada's source for HIV and hepatitis C information, and so much more. They increase knowledge about sexual health and substance use, build the capacity of service providers to deliver prevention, testing and treatment services, and promote policies and programs proven to work based on research, practice and lived experience.

SOURCE Canadian Foundation for Aids Research (CANFAR)

For media inquiries, please contact: Adam Mazerall, Director of Marketing, CANFAR, [email protected]