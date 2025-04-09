Final list of candidates available from Elections Canada

GATINEAU, QC, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ -

Candidate nominations for the 2025 federal election closed at 2 p.m. (local time) on Monday, April 7. There are 1,959 candidates running in the election across Canada's 343 electoral districts.





To find the list of candidates running in their riding (electoral district), electors can visit elections.ca and enter their postal code into the Voter Information Service box. They can also contact any Elections Canada office.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

