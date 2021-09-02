Candidate Nominations for the 2021 Federal Election Are Closed
Elections Canada
Sep 02, 2021, 16:18 ET
Final list of candidates available from Elections Canada
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -
- Candidate nominations for the 2021 federal election closed at 2:00 p.m. (local time) on Monday, August 30. There are 2,010 candidates running in the election across Canada's 338 electoral districts.
- See the complete list of candidates for the 2021 federal election.
- To find the list of candidates running in their electoral district, electors can visit elections.ca and enter their postal code into the Voter Information Service box. They can also contact any Elections Canada office.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
For election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca
Share this article