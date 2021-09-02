Candidate Nominations for the 2021 Federal Election Are Closed

Final list of candidates available from Elections Canada

Candidate nominations for the 2021 federal election closed at 2:00 p.m. (local time) on Monday, August 30 . There are 2,010 candidates running in the election across Canada's 338 electoral districts.

federal election. To find the list of candidates running in their electoral district, electors can visit elections.ca and enter their postal code into the Voter Information Service box. They can also contact any Elections Canada office.

