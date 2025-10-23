CancerCare Manitoba Deploys GrayOS to Improve Access and Efficiency in Systemic Therapy

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - GrayOS, developed by Gray Oncology Solutions, is being implemented at CancerCare Manitoba (CCMB) to enhance access to systemic therapy and improve efficiency in cancer care delivery. CCMB is pleased to partner with Gray in bringing this innovative platform to Manitoba.

Like many cancer programs across North America, CCMB is working to maintain timely access to care amid rising patient volumes and increasingly complex treatment pathways. As cancer incidence grows and therapies become more personalized, coordinating systemic therapy schedules has become a demanding operational challenge.

Scheduling systemic therapy involves managing multiple interrelated factors -- including drug preparation, lab test results, resource availability, and individualized treatment protocols. These variables make it difficult to balance capacity with patient needs. Inefficient scheduling can result in lost treatment capacity, as much as 15% in some centres -- leading to longer wait times for patients and uneven workloads for staff.

With GrayOS, CCMB teams can better align capacity with demand through advanced optimization algorithms and scheduling automation. The solution helps forecast cancellations, automatically adjusts schedules to last-minute changes, and integrates directly with ARIA through its API. This ensures seamless coordination across clinical and administrative teams, without the need for double entry between ARIA and GrayOS.

By using GrayOS, CCMB aims to make systemic therapy operations more efficient, reduce patient wait times, and improve the daily experience for both patients and staff.

CCMB is also partnering with Gray to develop new AI-powered features designed to further enhance access to care and strengthen the resilience of systemic therapy operations. This initiative is part of a broader innovation project supported by Scale AI, with additional details to be announced soon.

"We're proud to partner with CancerCare Manitoba to support their mission of timely, high-quality care," said André Diamant, CEO of Gray Oncology Solutions. "Behind every scheduling decision is a patient waiting for treatment. Our collaboration is about giving care teams the tools to reduce delays and deliver care when it matters most."

"At CancerCare Manitoba, every innovation we pursue is grounded in improving patient outcomes, enhancing the patient experience, and empowering our teams," said Ken N. Borce, Vice President of Clinical Operations and Chief Nursing Officer at CancerCare Manitoba. "Integrating GrayOS into our systemic therapy workflows enables us to coordinate complex treatments with greater efficiency and flexibility. This technology allows our healthcare professionals to focus on what matters most, delivering the best possible care to Manitobans affected by cancer and blood disorders."

About Gray Oncology Solutions

Gray is a healthcare technology company on a mission to help care teams overcome the operational complexity of delivering patient-centered care, so that every patient receives the best possible care with the highest efficiency. Founded by a team of medical physicists and professors, Gray brings together deep expertise in clinical operations, data science, and systems engineering to transform how care is coordinated. At the core of its innovation is GrayOS, the industry's first Care Orchestration Platform (COP). Purpose-built for complex care environments such as radiotherapy, systemic therapy, transplant, and cell therapy, GrayOS dynamically optimizes both sides of the capacity equation: resources and patient flow. By combining advanced algorithms with human ingenuity, Gray enables centers globally to increase access to care, reduce administrative burden, and improve both staff and patient experience.

About CancerCare Manitoba

CancerCare Manitoba (CCMB) is the provincial authority responsible for setting priorities and planning for cancer and blood disorder services across Manitoba. CCMB provides care for both children and adults, including prevention, early detection, treatment, supportive, and end-of-life care.

Working in partnership with Manitoba Health, regional health authorities, and supported by donors through the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation, CCMB delivers comprehensive, multidisciplinary care and advances research to improve outcomes for Manitobans facing cancer. As part of its mandate, CCMB leads and coordinates all cancer research in the province through the CancerCare Manitoba Paul Albrechtsen Research Institute.

