Cancellation of planned lane reduction on Des Allumettes Bridge

PEMBROKE, ON, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Des Allumettes Bridge will remain open to vehicular traffic from Monday, November 1, to Sunday, November 7, from 6 am to 7 pm, following the cancellation of a planned lane reduction for maintenance work.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms.

