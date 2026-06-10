CanAssistance and Desjardins Announce a Major 10-Year Strategic Partnership

MONTREAL, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company ("Desjardins Insurance") and CanAssistance Inc. ("CanAssistance") today announced that they have entered into a 10-year strategic partnership, one of the most significant agreements of its kind for both organizations. The agreement includes CanAssistance's acquisition of Assistel Inc. ("Assistel"), a company specializing in assistance services. It aims to maintain and strengthen the assistance services offered to Desjardins members and clients, while consolidating one of Canada's leading centres of expertise in assistance services.

Sylvain Charbonneau, President and Chief Executive Officer of AHC. Through its partnership with Desjardins and the acquisition of Assistel, CanAssistance is expanding its service offering and strengthening its ability to support insurers and their customers across Canada.

CanAssistance is a subsidiary of Canassurance Hospital Service Association ("CHSA"), a not-for-profit corporation active in the insurance, assistance and technology sectors, which operates under several brands, including Québec Blue Cross, Ontario Blue Cross and CanAssistance.

"This agreement marks an important milestone in the execution of our strategic plan. We have made assistance a priority for development and investment, and we intend to grow our presence and leadership in this rapidly evolving sector. Our ambition is clear: to build a leading Canadian assistance platform capable of supporting major partners such as Desjardins and their clients at moments that are often critical. This partnership will also create new opportunities for our partners, their clients and the Assistel teams," said Sylvain Charbonneau, President and Chief Executive Officer of CHSA.

For Desjardins, this collaboration reflects its commitment to preserving and enhancing the assistance services offered to its members and clients, at a time when support needs continue to grow.

"In a rapidly evolving assistance services environment, this strategic partnership will ensure the continuity and quality of services for people insured by Desjardins. We are proud to rely on a leading Canadian partner, firmly established here, to carry out this mission," said Michel Martineau, Vice-President, Personal Insurance at Desjardins Group.

The combined expertise of CanAssistance and Assistel will strengthen capabilities in several areas, including travel assistance, roadside assistance, legal and estate assistance, concierge services, and certain services related to health, home and claims. Desjardins members and clients will continue to have access to fast, reliable assistance at all times -- whether they are stranded on a highway, hospitalized abroad or facing an urgent legal matter.

"Assistel brings complementary expertise, committed teams and a culture closely aligned with ours, focused on the client experience. This transaction represents a unique opportunity to bring together the best of both organizations to build an even stronger, more agile and more comprehensive assistance platform," said Carl Guérard, General Manager of CanAssistance.

"We are pleased to join an organization that shares our vision of assistance, our values and our commitment to excellence for clients. Together, we are combining our strengths to move quickly in a rapidly evolving sector," said Suzanne Blaquière, General Manager of Assistel.

The transaction is expected to close in approximately 12 months, allowing for a gradual and secure transition of operations, technology systems and teams.

The detailed financial terms of the transaction remain confidential and are not being disclosed.

About CanAssistance

For more than 35 years, CanAssistance has provided medical, travel and general assistance services to leading Canadian organizations and their clients. Drawing on its operational expertise, technological capabilities and international partner network, CanAssistance supports thousands of people each year in Canada and internationally.

About Canassurance Hospital Service Association

Founded in 1942, Canassurance Hospital Service Association is a not-for-profit corporation active in the insurance, assistance and technology sectors. A member of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross Plans, CHSA operates, through its corporate group, under several brands, including Québec Blue Cross, Ontario Blue Cross, Blue Cross Travel, CanAssistance and Docmana. Its mission is to help people and organizations in the moments that matter.

About Assistel

Assistel has specialized in assistance services for more than 30 years, offering services that include travel, roadside, legal and health assistance. Recognized for its operational expertise and customer-experience-focused approach, Assistel supports partners and their clients across Canada.

About Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company

Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company is Desjardins Group's life and health insurance subsidiary and has been looking after the financial security of clients across Canada since 1948.

SOURCE CanAssistance

Media contact: Serge Vallières, [email protected], 438-372-3575