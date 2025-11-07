Canadore College launches the Simulation Wing at Aviation Campus

NORTH BAY, ON, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Already a recognized leader in aviation training for more than 50 years, Canadore College is continuing to advance its commitment to excellence in aviation education and research. The College's School of Aviation has long been at the forefront of aircraft inspection, maintenance, and materials training. Building on that legacy, Canadore has introduced the new Advanced Training Simulation Wing featuring state-of-the-art maintenance training technologies.

The cockpit of the new aviation simulator at Canadore College's Aviation Campus (CNW Group/Canadore College)

"The devices integrate simulation, virtual reality, animation, and software to enhance students' understanding and facilitate practice of maintenance tasks," said George Burton, President and CEO of Canadore College. "By creating a safe, immersive learning environment, these labs will allow students to gain valuable hands-on experience in aircraft systems and troubleshooting procedures, while also supporting other industries seeking simulation-based training solutions."

Canadore College is launching this advanced simulation wing to enhance aviation training and workforce development.

"This advanced aviation simulation technology is an exciting leap forward in how we prepare the next generation of aircraft maintenance and flight professionals," said Lianne Girard, Chair, School of Aviation and Aerospace Technology. "By integrating advanced simulation tools into our training, students can experience real-world scenarios in a safe, high-fidelity environment, consequently bridging the gap between classroom learning and the hangar floor."

"The creation of new training spaces like the Advanced Training Simulation Wing is only possible through the collective support of our partners, donors, and funders," said Brad Gavan, Director, Corporate, Community and Alumni Partnership. "We are deeply grateful to the Canadore Foundation, FedNor, and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) for their continued investment in Canadore's infrastructure and technology advancements. Their commitment helps us deliver innovative training opportunities and strengthens workforce development in northern Ontario."

The Advanced Training Simulation Wing will allow Canadore Aviation to increase capacity, provide simulation training opportunities for other industries, and attract leading students and aviation organizations seeking access to innovative, industry-standard training resources.

Canadore College trains people through applied learning, leadership, and innovation. It provides access to over 80 full-time quality programs, has outstanding faculty, and offers success services to students from nearly 400 Canadian communities and 25 international countries. The College, its students, and alumni add $402.5 million to the Nipissing Parry Sound service area economy. Approximately 1,000 students graduate from Canadore each year, and they join 70,000 alumni working across the globe. Canadore receives less than 50 per cent of its traditional funding from the provincial Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security and relies on its own innovation and entrepreneurial endeavours and generous donors for the balance.

