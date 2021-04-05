Almost four in ten Canadians (38%) surveyed, who have been clinically diagnosed with a chronic disease, say they are avoiding the health care system altogether during the pandemic.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians living with chronic diseases - like arthritis, cancer, diabetes, heart disease or obesity - are reluctant to seek proactive care during COVID-19, a new national survey reveals. While Canadians may think they're reducing potential health risks, delaying care can increase negative health outcomes and impact demand on healthcare professionals and our medical system.