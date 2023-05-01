Canadians Will Recover for J&J Baby Powder Ovarian Cancer

REGINA, SK, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Merchant Law Group LLP (www.merchantlaw.com), a class action law firm with offices nationwide, is offering free consultations to those who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer after using Johnson and Johnson baby powder.

Specifically, the firm has launched class action proceedings on behalf of Canadian residents who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer as a result of using Johnson and Johnson ("J&J") baby powder products (also known as "talc" or "talcum" products).

"Merchant Law is uniquely situated to help those affected because on May 2, 2018, the Honourable André Prévost authorized the firm's class action in Quebec and on November 17, 2020, the Honourable Mr. Justice Armstrong, in British Columbia, indicated that he would certify the firm's class action on behalf of all persons in British Columbia and the rest of Canada, subject to certain conditions which we have fulfilled," said Tony Merchant.

To date, the litigation has been delayed by J&J's attempts to eschew its liabilities by way of aggressive and questionable legal maneuvers. Recent reports indicate that J&J has set aside $8.9 billion to "settle more than sixty thousand lawsuits. Previously, the company attempted to set aside and settle for only $2 billion." Merchant Law opposes any and all attempts by J&J to limit its liability to class members and urges the court in New Jersey on May 3 to reject the $8.9 billion cap even though in Canadian dollars this is $12.53 billion," Tony Merchant said. Merchant Law represents thousands of potential claimants who have contacted the firm at its twelve offices throughout Canada and continues to push for a just resolution for all those who have been harmed by Johnson and Johnson Baby Powder. "A lot more money or not - it is still an attempt to avoid full liability: a Texas two step," said Tony Merchant.

If you believe you may be affected and wish to learn more or to be kept advised of the status of this matter and any resulting compensation program, you are encouraged to contact Merchant Law at 888-567-7777, by email at [email protected], or by visiting https://www.merchantlaw.com/class-actions-recours-collectif-canada/johnson-baby-powder-ovarian-cancer and contacting E.F. Anthony Merchant, K.C.

