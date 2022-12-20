Canadians struggling and in need ahead of the holiday season

The Salvation Army calls on Canadians in the Maritimes to help raise $425,000 to meet their fundraising goal

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - With Christmas around the corner, The Salvation Army warns of an alarming increase in need across Canada and within the Maritime provinces. According to recent research released by the organization, more than half of the people in the Maritime provinces polled said they had faced food security challenges in the past year, and close to an equal number of respondents expect to face such challenges in the next six months.

The Salvation Army is also experiencing a worrying decrease in donations to their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign this year. With less than a week until Christmas, the organization is $425,000 behind on their campaign donation goal in the Maritime provinces.

"We're very worried. We have never seen a need this great while experiencing a lag in motivated donations," said Lt. Gina Haggett, divisional secretary for public relations. "Many of those impacted are no longer the most vulnerable in society – they could be a friend, neighbour, or family member. People who have donated in past are now finding themselves needing our help this season."

Donations from the Christmas Kettle Campaign go to support food hampers, help put toys and clothes under the trees of children in need at Christmas, and makeup a large percentage of the funds the organization needs to provide front-line support services to Canadians throughout the year. The services include food banks, children's breakfast programs, housing supports, substance-use recovery, and care for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

"We are calling on Canadians to donate what they can in the week leading up to Christmas and help The Salvation Army provide support to fellow Canadians in need, both this Christmas season and throughout the year," said Haggett.

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

