OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - According to a new Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of the Canadian Athletic Therapists Association (CATA), Canadians support integrating a range of therapeutic measures for injury treatment into employer insurance plans and income tax structures. Canadians also strongly believe that Athletic Therapy provides significant benefits to the healthcare system and the broader economy by helping people recover faster and return to their normal activities.

The Move Freely | Live Fully campaign highlights the importance of increasing access to Athletic Therapy -- a form of physical therapy focused on getting people who have been injured back to fully functional as quickly as possible.

"Athletic Therapy is about helping people recover faster so they can get back to fully functional at work, at home and at play -- and Canadians clearly see the broader impact of that," says Mélanie Levac, Executive Director of CATA. "Injuries cost Canada nearly $30 billion a year, and nine in ten Canadians agree that proven therapies like Athletic Therapy can reduce strain on the healthcare system and support our economy by helping people return to their normal activities sooner. Canadians want employer benefit plans and tax policy to reflect that reality."

Findings from the Ipsos survey:

Just over four in ten Canadians (44%) say they are or have been injured in a way that impeded them from being fully functional at work, at home, or at play -- representing nearly 15 million Canadians.

Nearly all Canadians (96%) agree employer health plans should cover a range of treatments for injuries so that employees can access the care that works best for them.

Most Canadians (91%) agree that helping people recover faster from injuries has major implications for Canada's economy, given that injuries cost the country nearly $30 billion annually.

Nine in ten (94%) believe that covering a range of treatments in employer benefit plans helps employers attract and retain talent. Agreement that employers should cover a range of treatments rises sharply with age (99% among those 55+, 96% among 35–54, 91% among 18–34).

More than nine in ten (92%) agree people should be able to claim proven therapies for injuries on their income tax -- again highest among older Canadians (95% 55+, 93% 35–54, 87% 18–34).

Canadians Support Integrating Athletic Therapy into Health Plans and Tax Credits

Unprompted awareness of Athletic Therapy sits at 48% -- behind Physical Therapy (90%) and Occupational Therapy (77%) but ahead of Active Release Therapy (14%). Once Canadians learn more about Athletic Therapy -- including the fact that it treats a broad range of patients using manual therapies, exercise prescription, modalities, bracing and taping -- overwhelming support emerges:

91% agree Athletic Therapists can reduce strain on doctors and hospitals by providing specialized recovery care;

90% agree Athletic Therapy helps people recover faster, reducing time off work and economic impacts;

89% agree people should be able to obtain a medical expense tax credit for Athletic Therapy, just as they do for other types of therapy.

89% say Athletic Therapy should be added to the options available in employer health insurance plans.

86% would like to have access to Athletic Therapy if they were injured.

With the Move Freely | Live Fully campaign, CATA is working to create equitable access to Athletic Therapy across Canada by advocating for its inclusion in employer benefit plans and for Certified Athletic Therapists to be added to the Canada Revenue Agency's schedule of authorized medical practitioners for the purposes of the medical expense tax credit.

CATA is the certifying and governing body for Certified Athletic Therapists practicing in Canada. Established in 1965 by a group of ATs working with professional hockey and football teams, CATA now represents over 3000 members. CATA is dedicated to the advancement and growth of the Athletic Therapy profession through advocacy, education, and research.

