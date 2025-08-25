Canadians say accommodation costs are the top barrier to travel this year, but many are embracing home swapping

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - A new national survey from HomeExchange reveals that in 2025, Canadians are travelling differently, driven by economic uncertainty and a desire to make their vacation budgets go further. With nearly half (46 per cent) choosing to stay within Canada and 22 per cent saying the Canadian dollar doesn't go far abroad, travellers are getting creative to avoid rising costs – and for many, that includes rethinking where they stay.

Accommodation remains one of the biggest travel expenses, with almost half of Canadians reporting that lodging eats up more than 30 per cent of their total vacation budget. For 17 per cent, that figure rises to over 50 per cent.

In response, more travellers are looking beyond hotels and vacation rentals to find affordable, value-based alternatives. Twenty-eight per cent of Canadians say they would consider using a home-swapping platform with no nightly fees, such as HomeExchange , to make travel more accessible without sacrificing comfort or experience.

HomeExchange, the world's largest and most established home-swapping community with over 30 years of experience, is helping travellers eliminate one of the biggest barriers to vacationing: accommodation costs. The platform operates on a nominal annual membership model with no nightly fees, offering access to over 360,000 homes in more than 155 countries.

Despite being well-established globally for over three decades, including a cameo as the go-to platform in The Holiday, home swapping is still gaining traction in Canada. Only 6 per cent of Canadians have tried it, but 64 per cent are either aware of or open to the idea.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL RELEASE

ABOUT HOMEEXCHANGE

HomeExchange is the global leader in home exchange vacations, offering authentic, sustainable and affordable vacation opportunities for everyone. With over 240,000 members across more than 155 countries, HomeExchange makes vacations on a budget possible with a nominal annual membership fee, no hidden costs or cancellation fees and 24/7 assistance.

HomeExchange is a Certified B Corporation, part of a global community of businesses that meet and commit to high standards of social and environmental impact.

Travellers can browse available homes and sign up at: www.HomeExchange.com

SOURCE HomeExchange

For media inquiries, please contact: Linda Schuck, Account Manager, SUGO Communications, [email protected], 647.393.1493