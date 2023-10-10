National Collection Week—when all boxes are to be at drop-off locations—is Nov. 13-19

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's 2023 Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection season is underway. Individuals, families, churches, businesses, sports teams, and community groups are now packing shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, plus personal notes and photos, to be delivered to children in need around the world.

Operation Christmas Child is an annual initiative of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief organization that works in more than 100 countries. Last year, Canadians filled more than 415,000 shoeboxes with gifts that shared God's love and hope with struggling children in West Africa, Central America, Ukraine and Philippines. In a world weighed down with inflation and the effects of war, children need joy more than ever.

Thanks to all the items that Canadians lovingly put in their shoeboxes, and the $10-per-box they donate to cover shipping and other program costs, Samaritan's Purse is able to deliver the boxes to children around the world living in the midst of poverty, disease, war, and natural disaster.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and distributed more than 200 million shoebox gifts in more than 100 countries.

"Struggling children and families need hope," said Kendra Shields, director of Operation Christmas Child. "This is the essence of Operation Christmas Child. Every shoebox gift is an opportunity for a child to learn that he or she matters to Canadians and, most importantly, matters to God. That's why I want everyone to help as many children in need as possible by packing shoeboxes."

National Shoebox Collection Week is Nov. 13-19: Each gift-filled shoebox packed, donated, and delivered to one of hundreds of drop-off locations throughout Canada by Nov. 19 will make a long journey into the arms of a child in need. Canadians can also pack boxes online at PackABox.ca.

About Samaritan's Purse

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides Operation Christmas Child, our work includes providing safe water, vocational skills, and agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Visit SamaritansPurse.ca for more information.

News Media Contact:

To interview a local, national, or international representative of Operation Christmas Child, to obtain information about shoebox events, or to locate shoebox drop-off locations, please contact:

Frank King, news media relations manager, Samaritan's Purse Canada

1.800.303.1269 or cell: 403.990.0161 [email protected]

News Media Resources: Operation Christmas Child radio, TV, and general media kits are here. To learn more, including suggestions on what to put in shoeboxes, please visit SamaritansPurse.ca/OCC.

