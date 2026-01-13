Canadians Enter 2026 with Strong Travel Confidence and Shifting Destination Choices, Allianz Study Finds

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians are feeling optimistic about travel in 2026 as leading travel insurance provider Allianz Global Assistance Canada (Allianz) unveils findings from its ninth annual Vacation Confidence Index Study. Its latest survey results show growing confidence in vacation plans and shifting destination preferences, reinforcing the importance of protecting those trips with comprehensive travel insurance.

Seven in 10 Canadians say they are confident they will take a vacation this year, a significant nine-point increase from last year. This confidence is strongest among families with children (77 per cent) and high-income earners ($100K+, 85 per cent), as well as younger generations, with 71 per cent of Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X planning trips compared to 63 per cent of Boomers. At the same time, 70 per cent of Canadians believe annual vacations are important for their wellbeing, with even higher importance among parents and younger demographics.

These numbers tell a clear story: vacations are not just a luxury; they are a priority for Canadians in 2026. With travel confidence rising, so does the need to plan responsibly. "Canadians are eager to make travel a reality in 2026, and this confidence underscores the need for proper protection," said Tayjua Squire, Manager, Corporate Communications at Allianz. "Whether it's a family getaway or an international adventure, travel insurance provides peace of mind in an unpredictable world."

Allianz's Vacation Confidence Index Study also highlights a notable shift in destination preferences. Domestic travel remains the top choice at 38 per cent, followed by Mexico and the Caribbean (24 per cent) and Europe (15 per cent). Travel to the U.S. has dropped eight points from last year, reflecting changing geopolitical and economic considerations.

With confidence high and destinations evolving, Allianz Global Assistance Canada reminds Canadian travellers that unexpected events, from flight delays to medical emergencies, can disrupt your travel plans. Comprehensive travel insurance offers financial protection and peace of mind, ensuring Canadians can focus on enjoying their vacations without worry.

About Allianz's Vacation Confidence Index

The Vacation Confidence Index is based on an Ipsos survey conducted from Oct. 20 to 22, 2025, among a representative sample of 2,001 Canadian adults. The study examines year-over-year trends in vacation intentions, barriers and the evolving role of travel insurance in Canadians' travel plans.

About Allianz Global Assistance Canada

For over 35 years, Allianz Global Assistance has supported travelling Canadians and visitors when they need it most with value-added travel insurance and assistance services. We bring our passion for assisting people to life every day through our partnerships with well-known brands in the broker, travel and financial services markets. Allianz Global Assistance is a specialist brand of Allianz Partners. For more information, visit the Allianz Global Assistance Canada website.

