Canadians' winter wanderlust returns: Allianz Global Assistance Canada's Winter Vacation Confidence Study forecasts a strong rebound - snowbirds included

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - After a year of economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, Canadians are ready to travel again. Leading travel insurance provider Allianz Global Assistance Canada (Allianz) recently conducted its annual Winter Vacation Confidence Study, revealing that nearly half of Canadians (46%) are confident they will take a winter vacation this year. This significant increase – up 11 percentage points from last winter –signals that winter getaways are once again top of mind for many Canadians.

Allianz's survey, now in its ninth year, shows that confidence is particularly strong among younger Canadians. Millennials lead the way with 52 per cent planning a winter getaway, followed closely by Gen Z at 48 per cent and Gen X sits at 46 per cent.

Canadians' winter wanderlust returns: Allianz Global Assistance's Vacation Confidence Study forecasts a strong rebound Post this

At 37 per cent confident, Boomers remain the most hesitant to travel. However, their desire to escape Canada's winter is making a considerable comeback, improving 11 percentage points compared to last year and contributing significantly to the broader rebound. Families are also driving this resurgence, with 56 per cent of those with children at home planning to travel this winter compared to 42 per cent of those without kids.

Overall, these numbers represent a return to pre-pandemic norms.

Travel over the holiday season is also showing a dramatic return. Nearly one-third of Canadians (32%) plan to travel outside of their home province in late December, almost doubling last year's figure of 17 per cent. Younger generations and families are leading this trend, with 46 per cent of households with children planning holiday travel compared to 27 per cent without kids.

When it comes to destinations, Canadians are split between warm-weather escapes and local adventures this winter season. Mexico and the Caribbean top the list at 30 per cent, followed closely by domestic travel at 29 per cent. The U.S. and Europe each account for 14 per cent, while 13 per cent plan to explore other international destinations.

Compared to last year, domestic travel plans have grown slightly, while U.S. travel is declining. Boomers are a key contributor to this trend, with only eight per cent planning to visit the U.S. on their next trip (down 19 percentage points from last year), with their eyes set instead on travel within Canada (39%) and to Mexico and the Caribbean (28% - up nine percentage points from last year).

"We're seeing a clear resurgence in Canadians' desire to travel, especially among younger generations," said Dan Keon, Vice President of Marketing & Insights at Allianz Global Assistance Canada. "After a challenging year of economic pressures and geopolitical uncertainty, Canadians are prioritizing time away. With this renewed confidence, it's more important than ever to protect vacation plans with travel insurance."

Comprehensive travel insurance offers peace of mind by covering unexpected events such as trip interruptions, medical emergencies abroad and flight cancellations – ensuring Canadians can enjoy their vacations without worry. As Canadian travellers prepare for their winter getaways, Allianz encourages them to make travel insurance an essential part of their plans.

"Travel is an investment in experiences and memories," added Keon. "Protecting that investment is critical, especially in today's unpredictable travel environment."

About Allianz's Vacation Confidence Index

The Vacation Confidence Index is based on an Ipsos survey conducted from Oct. 20 to 22, 2025, among a representative sample of 2,001 Canadian adults. The study examines year-over-year trends in vacation intentions, barriers and the evolving role of travel insurance in Canadians' travel plans.

About Allianz Global Assistance Canada

For over 35 years, Allianz Global Assistance has supported travelling Canadians and visitors when they need it most with value-added travel insurance and assistance services. We bring our passion for assisting people to life every day through our partnerships with well-known brands in the broker, travel and financial services markets. Allianz Global Assistance is a specialist brand of Allianz Partners. For more information, visit the Allianz Global Assistance Canada website.

SOURCE AZGA Service Canada Inc.

All media inquiries and interview requests, email: [email protected].