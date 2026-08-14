Canadians Encouraged to "Wake Up" to Better Cream Cheese with Tre Stelle

Proudly Canadian dairy brand encourages Canadians to break their grocery shopping autopilot and choose a better, tastier cream cheese through activations in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canadians commuting through Toronto's Union Station, Vancouver's Commercial–Broadway Station and Montreal's Gare Centrale may have been surprised to spot an unusual sight on Thursday: sleepy shoppers in bathrobes and sleeping masks pushing grocery carts through the morning rush.

The eye-catching activation was part of Tre Stelle's Sleep Shopper campaign, which encourages Canadians to "wake up" from grocery shopping on autopilot and rethink their everyday cream cheese choice.

Tre Stelle Sleep Shopper stunt in Toronto, encouraging Canadians to "wake up" from grocery shopping on autopilot and discover a cream cheese that's worth making the switch for

"We know that many grocery decisions are made out of habit, and that's especially true for products people buy week after week," said Logan McCarles, Head of Brand at Arla Foods. "With this campaign, we're encouraging Canadians to break out of that routine and discover a cream cheese made with high-quality, simple and natural ingredients that delivers the quality, freshness and flavour they can count on, whether it's for breakfast, an afternoon snack or recipes."

The campaign features Tre Stelle Original Cream Cheese and Tre Stelle's latest innovation, Lactose-Free Garlic & Chives, Canada's first flavoured lactose-free cream cheese. Made with premium ingredients, it offers Canadians another delicious way to enjoy fresh, creamy flavour without the lactose.

Also available in Organic, Light, Herbs & Spices, and Lactose-Free Original, Tre Stelle offers options for a variety of tastes, preferences and everyday occasions. From simple spreads to creative recipes, Tre Stelle helps Canadians create delicious food with confidence, making every bite a little more satisfying.

As a proudly Canadian brand that has been bringing quality dairy products to Canadian tables for generations, Tre Stelle continues to inspire Canadians to rethink their everyday cream cheese choice and discover the quality, freshness and flavour that come from a cream cheese made with just simple, natural ingredients.

To learn more about Tre Stelle Cream Cheese and explore recipe inspiration, visit www.trestelle.ca.

About Tre Stelle

Tre Stelle has been making a variety of cheese beloved by Canadians for more than 65 years. Tre Stelle Cream Cheese comes in a variety of flavours including Original, Organic, Light, Herbs & Spices, Lactose-Free, and the latest launch, Lactose-Free Garlic & Chives. It's widely available in grocery stores across Canada.

SOURCE Tre Stelle

For further information: Souraya Khoury, Account Manager, Edelman, [email protected]