Canadian Vapers Unite for World Vape Day

Under siege by the federal and provincial governments but continue to fight for choice

TORONTO, May 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Despite ongoing threats of flavour bans, nicotine limits and increased taxes as well as a persistent misinformation campaign, Canadian vapers are undeterred in their fight to ensure that vapour products remain available, accessible and affordable from coast-to-coast.

"This is the fight for our lives," said Maria Papaioannoy, spokesperson for Rights4Vapers one of Canada's vapers right organizations. "We are grateful that we have a day where we can talk about our lived experiences as vapers without the filter of cynicism and doubt that permeates media coverage of vaping."

Vaping is a proven less harmful alternative to smoking. Public health authorities around the world have made it clear that vaping can be an effective tool to help smokers quit smoking. But only if the right regulatory and societal frameworks are in place.

"Canada must be more forward looking in its approach to vaping. We are seeing restrictive regulations pop up in every province, including a flavour ban in Quebec," said Christina Xydous, spokesperson for the Coalition des droits des vapoteurs du Québec. "Vapers from every province must stand up and speak out about the infringements on their rights with these kinds of draconian regulations. Vapour products can help save lives."

Flavours are an important component to the vaping experience for adult smokers. Flavours help smokers migrate from traditional cigarettes to vapour products. In 2019, Parliament conducted hearings on amendments to the Tobacco Act (Bill S5). Experts told the federal government that flavoured vapour products are important. It's time that all governments listen.

Vapour products are the best hope for hundreds of thousands of Canadians who smoke and are looking for an alternative to cigarettes. Earlier this year, Public Health England released its latest review of vapour studies. It found that "the best thing that a smoker can do is to stop smoking completely and the evidence shows that vaping is one of the most effective quit aids available, helping around 50,000 smokers quit a year."

The Federal Government introduced a proposal late last year to restrict the options for vapers by capping the nicotine content at 20 mg/mL. Nicotine caps represent one more infringement on a product that has helped thousands quit smoking.

"Nicotine caps may not seem like a big deal, but to vapers they are. Many vapers start at high nicotine levels and wean themselves to lower levels over time. A wide range of options is critical. And, any restrictions would result in vapers going back to smoking," said Ms. Papaoiannoy.

According to research published by the Consumer Choice Center, there are upwards of 1.5 million adult Canadian vapers in Canada. Approximately 955,000 of those adult consumers currently use flavoured vape products. A full ban on vaping flavours would likely push most of those consumers back to smoking.

SOURCE Rights 4 Vapers

For further information: Rights4Vapers : [email protected]; CDVQ : [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.rights4vapers.com/

