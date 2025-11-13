WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Over the last two days, federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for tourism met in Winnipeg, Manitoba for the 2025 Canadian Council of Tourism Ministers (CCTM) meeting. The meeting was co-chaired by the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), and the Honourable Nellie Kennedy, Manitoba's Minister of Sport, Culture, Heritage and Tourism. The co-chairs acknowledged that the meeting was held on Treaty 1 Territory and the homeland of the Red River Métis Nation.

Throughout 2025, the strength of Canada's tourism sector and its ability to adapt to new challenges have never been more clear. The sector is a vital economic pillar in every province and territory, supporting over 702,000 direct jobs in 2024 (over 2.1 million supporting jobs) and contributing nearly $50.8 billion, or 1.8%, of Canada's GDP.

The United States continues to be an important source of travellers for all the provinces and territories. Ministers and guest speakers discussed how tourism marketing has adapted, and the role that it has played in protecting Canada's overall brand and reputation. Through an expert panel, Ministers gained important insights on how to future proof the sector, and remain committed to identifying opportunities for collaboration to mitigate the impacts on tourism across the country.

Ministers acknowledged that wildfires and extreme weather events have impacted communities, natural ecosystems, and tourism operations. Encouragingly, regions previously impacted have experienced successful economic recovery. Presentations from guest speakers and the CCTM's Emergency Management Working Group highlighted best practices and ongoing efforts related to tourism emergency management and disaster preparedness.

Ministers, guest speakers and members of the CCTM's Innovation and Investment Working Group examined how innovative tools used in rural and urban communities can attract investment. They also considered evolving digital trends and visitor travel preferences, as well as ways to connect visitors with sought-after authentic and sustainable experiences. It was recognized that the tourism sector continues to innovate, adapt, and embrace technology to effectively respond to the needs of leisure and business travellers. Innovation and investment are essential for Canada to maintain its position as a top global destination with world-class tourism products.

Ministers renewed the mandates of the working groups for 2026. Their mandates will align with emerging priorities, including a focus on innovation and competitiveness and continued work on tourism emergency management. Ministers remain committed to fostering a strong and dynamic tourism sector through the exchange of best practices between governments, with the aim of creating employment opportunities across rural and urban areas, and for Indigenous communities.

Transportation plays a critical role in ensuring a thriving tourism sector. The federal Deputy Minister of Transport joined the meeting for a discussion on the policy areas related to transportation and tourism. Key priority areas were raised including air competitiveness, rural and regional access, ferry services, and infrastructure development.

The provinces and territories will continue to champion their unique tourism offerings, including beautiful natural landscapes, Indigenous and cultural experiences, diverse festivals, and sporting events. Canada's ministers responsible for tourism look forward to welcoming teams and fans from around the world as Canada hosts the FIFA World Cup 26™ alongside Mexico and the United States. Canada will host 13 matches, in Toronto and Vancouver, and communities across the country will benefit from welcoming one million visitors to Canada, providing an opportunity to showcase all that Canada has to offer to a global audience.

Ministers expressed their gratitude to the Government of Manitoba for hosting a successful and engaging CCTM meeting and for their warm hospitality extended to all delegates in Winnipeg. They also welcomed New Brunswick as the next provincial CCTM co-chair, which will host the 2026 CCTM meeting.

Quotes

"Tourism contributes to the wellbeing of Canadians across the country by providing good jobs to over 2 million Canadians, strengthening local economies and showcasing Canada's unique landscapes and attractions to visitors from near and far. By working together across all levels of government, including in forums like the CCTM, we are positioning Canada as a world-class destination, building a stronger Canadian economy and innovating to attract new investment."

- The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"It was an honour to welcome my follow tourism ministers from across Canada to Manitoba – the heart of our beautiful country. Manitoba's tourism sector continues to shine; the stunning natural beauty of our provincial parks, the vibrant arts and culture of Winnipeg, and the rich Indigenous cultures that define our province. Together, we discussed that through collaboration we are building a stronger visitor economy that creates jobs, supports local businesses, and celebrates diversity, the very thing that makes Canada so special."

- The Honourable Nellie Kennedy, Manitoba Minister of Sport, Culture, Heritage and Tourism

"Tourism is a cornerstone of Canada's economy, and its continued success relies on our capacity to collaborate seamlessly across regions and sectors while proactively addressing emerging challenges. It is a privilege to serve as co-chair of the Canadian Council of Tourism Ministers, and I look forward to partnering with colleagues nationwide to foster a sustainable and resilient future for Canada and its provinces and territories."

- The Honourable Isabelle Thériault, New Brunswick Minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture

Quick facts

From January to July 2025, total tourism spending in Canada is estimated at $67.0 billion, up 4.1% from the same period in 2024, and domestic spending is estimated at $46.5 billion, up 3.9% from the same period in 2024. The average daily hotel occupancy rate in Canada in July and August 2025 was 6.5% higher than the same period in 2024, with the peak national hotel occupancy rate in 2025 hitting 82.1%.

From January to June 2025, Canada welcomed more than 7.8 million international tourists, showcasing a 6.0% decrease in arrival numbers compared to 2024 when Canada welcomed 8.3 million international tourists during the same time period.

In 2024, Canada had 19.9 million overnight international tourist arrivals, growing 8.6% above 2023 levels when 18.3 million overnight international tourists visited Canada.

In 2024, there were 105.6 million domestic trips throughout Canada, surpassing domestic tourism in 2023 by 8.8% when there were 97.1 million domestic trips.

New Brunswick will be the new co-chair of the CCTM in 2026.

Yukon and Nunavut remain in a caretaker period and are not a party to this communique.

