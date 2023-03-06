Canadian Tire Corporation Champions Gender Equity in Sport

Company commits 50% of its sponsorship spend on women's professional sports

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) today announced its new Women's Sport Initiative (WSI), a multi-million-dollar investment, earmarking a minimum 50% of its sponsorship dollars towards women's professional sport by 2026. The WSI also includes a dedicated media fund to increase the visibility of women's sport across top broadcast, digital and social platforms, all which will further support a new era of growth and opportunity.

"Canadian Tire Corporation is proud of our longstanding commitment to gender equity and inclusion in sport, from the playground to the podium and now, to the professional arena with the introduction of our Women's Sport Initiative. Helping to pave the way for more equitable opportunities in women's professional sport and inspire a new generation of female athletes is part of how we are bolstering our communities and living our brand purpose: We Are Here to Make Life in Canada Better," said Susan O'Brien, Chief Brand and Customer Officer, Canadian Tire Corporation.

The Women's Sport Initiative includes adding five new sport partnerships to its growing roster:

Founding Partner of Project 8, Canada's first women's professional soccer league slated to launch in 2025 and led by Diana Matheson , Former Olympian and Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Project 8 Sports

Supporting Partner of the WNBA Canada Game presented by Tangerine the first-ever pre-season WNBA game to be played in Canada , which will take place at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, May 13, 2023

Premier National Partner of Canadian Women & Sport's Commercial Women's Sport Initiative to help fund valuable research demonstrating the business case for further investment in women's professional sport in Canada

Corporate Partner of the Toronto Metropolitan University's Future of Sport Lab directing funds to support the next generation of female leaders in sport innovation

Presenting Partner of the first espnW Summit Canada, bringing together industry leaders and trailblazers in sport, which will take place on Friday, May 12, 2023 , in Toronto

"Forthcoming research will show that Canada can support a thriving commercial women's sport marketplace, and we are proud to see a historic company like Canadian Tire Corporation stepping up to make meaningful commitments to invest in the space," said Allison Sandmeyer-Graves, CEO of Canadian Women & Sport. "When we invest in gender equity, we make sport better for all."

"Every kid in Canada dreams of playing the sport they love to the highest level but unfortunately those opportunities differ for boys versus girls," said Diana Matheson, Former Olympian and Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Project 8 Sports. "That's why Project 8 was created and why initiatives like this one from Canadian Tire are so important. Together we can help more girls achieve their dreams of playing sports at the professional level and on home turf. The future is bright, and we're just getting started."

Today's announcement amplifies CTC's existing partnerships dedicated to driving inclusion and diversity in sport including the Hockey Diversity Alliance, The Carnegie Initiative, the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association, The Toronto 6ix, The Montreal Force, Hayley Wickenheiser's Wickfest, the Canadian Women's National Para Hockey Team and ongoing support of female Team Canada players via the Canadian Olympic Committee, the Canadian Paralympic Committee, and the Canada Games as well as providing fundraising support for Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities' Girls in Sport initiatives which support over 200,000 girls annually.

