May 12, 2022, 17:07 ET
TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (the "Company") (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.a) announced that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, the sixteen director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company.
On a vote by a show of hands, the following 13 nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company by the holders of Common Shares. The Company received the following proxy votes in advance of the Meeting from the holders of Common Shares with respect to the election of the 13 nominees:
|
Nominee
|
Votes
|
% of Votes
|
Votes
|
% of Votes
|
Eric Anderson
|
2,536,821
|
99.96
|
1,121
|
0.04
|
R. Jamie Anderson
|
2,536,706
|
99.95
|
1,236
|
0.05
|
Martha Billes
|
2,533,611
|
99.83
|
4,331
|
0.17
|
Owen Billes
|
2,536,726
|
99.95
|
1,216
|
0.05
|
Diana Chant
|
2,536,145
|
99.93
|
1,797
|
0.07
|
David Court
|
2,536,801
|
99.96
|
1,141
|
0.04
|
Mark Derbyshire
|
2,536,801
|
99.96
|
1,141
|
0.04
|
Steve Frazier
|
2,536,821
|
99.96
|
1,121
|
0.04
|
Greg Hicks
|
2,536,821
|
99.96
|
1,121
|
0.04
|
Sylvain Leroux
|
2,536,811
|
99.96
|
1,131
|
0.04
|
Donald Murray
|
2,536,821
|
99.96
|
1,121
|
0.04
|
J. Michael Owens
|
2,536,821
|
99.96
|
1,121
|
0.04
|
Sowmyanarayan Sampath
|
2,536,685
|
99.95
|
1,257
|
0.05
On a vote by a show of hands, the following three nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company by the holders of Class A Non-Voting Shares. The Company received the following proxy votes in advance of the Meeting from the holders of Class A Non-Voting Shares with respect to the election of the three nominees:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% of Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% of Votes Withheld
|
Norman Jaskolka
|
18,912,032
|
50.39
|
18,620,402
|
49.61
|
Nadir Patel
|
37,313,262
|
99.42
|
219,172
|
0.58
|
Cynthia Trudell
|
34,837,011
|
92.82
|
2,695,423
|
7.18
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.
ABOUT CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The more than 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading technical outdoor brand based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Media: Jane Shaw, (416) 480-8581, [email protected]
Investors: Karen Keyes, (647) 518-4461, [email protected]
SOURCE CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED
Share this article