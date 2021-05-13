Canadian Tire Corporation Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (the "Company") (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.a) announced that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, the sixteen director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 18, 2021, were elected as directors of the Company.

The following votes were cast in respect of the election of the 13 director nominees by the holders of Common Shares:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Eric Anderson 3,240,328 99.97% 1,024 0.03% Martha Billes 3,238,842 99.92% 2,510 0.08% Owen Billes 3,240,443 99.97% 909 0.03% Patrick Connolly 3,239,777 99.95% 1,575 0.05% David Court 3,240,158 99.96% 1,194 0.04% Mark Derbyshire 3,240,248 99.97% 1,104 0.03% Steve Frazier 3,239,873 99.95% 1,479 0.05% John Furlong 3,239,922 99.96% 1,430 0.04% Greg Hicks 3,240,348 99.97% 1,004 0.03% Sylvain Leroux 3,240,058 99.96% 1,294 0.04% Donald Murray 3,240,042 99.96% 1,310 0.04% J. Michael Owens 3,239,928 99.96% 1,424 0.04% Maureen Sabia 3,240,252 99.97% 1,100 0.03%











The following votes were cast in respect of the election of the three director nominees by the holders of Class A Non-Voting Shares:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Diana Chant 34,710,174 92.80% 2,692,655 7.20% Norman Jaskolka 33,702,361 90.11% 3,700,468 9.89% Cynthia Trudell 33,941,100 90.74% 3,461,729 9.26%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

ABOUT CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a family of businesses that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts, Intersport and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The more than 1,740 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading global brand in sportswear and workwear based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

SOURCE CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED

For further information: Media: Jane Shaw, (416) 480-8581, [email protected]; Investors: Karen Keyes, (647) 518-4461, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.canadiantire.ca

