TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (the "Company") (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A) announced that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, the sixteen director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 7, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company.

On a vote by a show of hands, the following 13 individuals proposed by the Board of Directors as nominees were elected as directors of the Company by the holders of Common Shares. The Company received the following proxy votes in advance of the Meeting from the holders of Common Shares with respect to the election of the 13 director nominees:

Nominee Votes

For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes Withheld Eric Anderson 2,533,873 99.96 975 0.04 Martha Billes 2,529,946 99.81 4,902 0.19 Owen Billes 2,533,528 99.95 1,320 0.05 Lyne Castonguay 2,534,384 99.98 464 0.02 Cathryn Cranston 2,533,971 99.97 877 0.03 Steve Frazier 2,533,960 99.96 888 0.04 Greg Hicks 2,533,953 99.96 895 0.04 Sylvain Leroux 2,534,363 99.98 485 0.02 Donald Murray 2,533,853 99.96 995 0.04 J. Michael Owens 2,533,953 99.96 895 0.04 Sue Paish 2,533,630 99.95 1,218 0.05 Christine Rupp 2,533,539 99.95 1,309 0.05 Sowmyanarayan Sampath 2,533,613 99.95 1,235 0.05

On a vote by a show of hands, the following three individuals proposed by the Board of Directors as nominees were elected as directors of the Company by the holders of Class A Non-Voting Shares. The Company received the following proxy votes in advance of the Meeting from the holders of Class A Non-Voting Shares with respect to the election of the three director nominees:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Norman Jaskolka 27,284,521 86.48 4,265,521 13.52 Nadir Patel 30,980,282 98.19 569,760 1.81 Cynthia Trudell 29,928,257 94.86 1,621,785 5.14

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

