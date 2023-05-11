Canadian Tire Corporation Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (the "Company") (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A) announced that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, the sixteen director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company.

On a vote by a show of hands, the following 13 individuals proposed by the Board of Directors as nominees were elected as directors of the Company by the holders of Common Shares. The Company received the following proxy votes in advance of the Meeting from the holders of Common Shares with respect to the election of the 13 director nominees:

Nominee Votes

For % of Votes For Votes

Withheld % of Votes Withheld Eric Anderson 2,536,617 99.96 894 0.04

Martha Billes 2,534,000 99.86 3,511 0.14

Owen Billes 2,536,522 99.96 989 0.04

Lyne Castonguay 2,536,261 99.95 1,250 0.05

David Court 2,536,522 99.96 989 0.04

Cathryn Cranston 2,536,261 99.95 1,250 0.05

Steve Frazier 2,536,502 99.96 1,009 0.04

Greg Hicks 2,536,571 99.96 940 0.04

Sylvain Leroux 2,536,617 99.96 894 0.04

Donald Murray 2,536,522 99.96 989 0.04

J. Michael Owens 2,536,502 99.96 1,009 0.04

Christine Rupp 2,536,350 99.95 1,161 0.05

Sowmyanarayan Sampath 2,536,405 99.96 1,106 0.04



















On a vote by a show of hands, the following three individuals proposed by the Board of Directors as nominees were elected as directors of the Company by the holders of Class A Non-Voting Shares. The Company received the following proxy votes in advance of the Meeting from the holders of Class A Non-Voting Shares with respect to the election of the three director nominees:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Norman Jaskolka 24,364,313 72.19 9,387,328 27.81 Nadir Patel 30,091,529 89.16 3,660,112 10.84 Cynthia Trudell 30,621,398 90.73 3,130,243 9.27



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

