One-day event will examine the policy, investment and security challenges shaping Canada's digital future

OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada's telecommunications sector continues to deliver strong value for consumers while supporting the country's economy, productivity, security and resilience, a deteriorating investment environment is creating growing tension between rising demands on networks and the investment needed to sustain them. Against this backdrop, the Canadian Telecommunications Association and the GSMA are holding a one-day conference focused on the future of connectivity, investment and digital infrastructure in Canada.

The event, Connecting Canada: Performance, Pressures, and Policy Priorities for Canada's Telecommunications Sector will provide a forum for critical discussions about the policy, regulatory, spectrum and investment decisions that will shape Canada's digital future for years to come. The event will spotlight critical areas of focus for telecoms operators, governments and regulators to ensure that Canada remains on track to position itself as a global digital leader, with the ability to capitalize on leading digital infrastructure for the benefit of Canadian citizens, businesses and the broader economy.

Additional information and the event agenda are available at https://connectingcanada.vfairs.com/.

"Canada's telecommunications sector is at an inflection point," said Robert Ghiz, President & CEO of the Canadian Telecommunications Association. "Canada relies on connectivity more than ever and providers continue to deliver faster speeds, stronger networks and lower prices. But at the same time, the pressures facing our sector are intensifying. Telecommunications providers are expected to continue to make substantial investments expanding and enhancing their network infrastructure, defending against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, strengthening network resiliency, and supporting Canada's economic and security priorities--all while operating in an environment of slower growth and rising regulatory pressure."

Ghiz added: "The discussions taking place at Connecting Canada come at a pivotal moment and will help determine whether our country continues to be a leader in connectivity, innovation and digital infrastructure, or risks falling behind."

The event will feature discussions on the state of Canada's telecom sector, the investment environment, coverage and connectivity, future spectrum capacity, next-generation wireless technologies and the evolving role telecommunications infrastructure plays in supporting Canada's economic and national priorities, among others.

It will also examine the challenge of digital fraud, scams and cybersecurity threats targeting consumers and businesses around the world. As mobile and digital connectivity become more deeply embedded in everyday life, industry leaders will discuss the importance of coordinated action, international collaboration and investment in technologies that help protect Canadians and strengthen trust in digital networks.

"Countries around the world are recognizing that advanced connectivity infrastructure is essential to economic competitiveness, innovation and digital resilience," said Lara Dewar, Chief Marketing Officer at the GSMA. "Canada has built a strong reputation for high-quality networks and innovation, but maintaining that leadership requires the right conditions for sustained investment and collaboration. Connecting Canada will bring together leaders from across the ecosystem to address the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of connectivity, including strengthening trusted networks, delivering a roadmap for increasing spectrum capacity in the 2030s, and combating the growing threat of scams and digital fraud."

The Canadian Telecommunications Association and the GSMA look forward to welcoming attendees from across government, industry and the broader digital ecosystem for a timely and important conversation about the future of Canadian connectivity.

About the Canadian Telecommunications Association

The Canadian Telecommunications Association is dedicated to building a better future for Canadians through connectivity. Our members include service providers, equipment manufacturers, and other organizations in the telecommunications ecosystem, that invest in, build, maintain and operate Canada's world-class telecommunications networks. Through our advocacy initiatives, research, and events, we work to promote the importance of telecommunications to Canada's economic growth and social development and advocate for policies that foster investment, innovation, and positive outcomes for consumers. We also facilitate industry initiatives, such as the Mobile Giving Foundation Canada, Canadian Common Short Codes, STAC and wirelessaccessibility.ca.

About the GSMA

The GSMA is a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today's biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world's largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

SOURCE Canadian Telecommunications Association and GSMA

Media Contacts: Canadian Telecommunications Association, Nick Kyonka, [email protected]; GSMA, GSMA Press Office, [email protected]