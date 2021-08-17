Canadian tech company Staffy mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Staffy, one of Canada's leading healthcare staffing platforms, announced it will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all workers on the platform who are placed in healthcare organizations.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is the best line of defence we have against this virus," said Peter Faist, Founder and CEO of Staffy. "As Canada faces an emerging fourth wave, mandatory vaccines are an important step to protect the healthcare organizations and healthcare workers we support, and the patients they care for."

Originally set up as a digital platform to connect businesses in the hospitality industry with skilled labour to fill last-minute vacancies, Staffy pivoted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Staffy retooled to focus on connecting healthcare organizations with highly trained and skilled workers — including nurses, PSWs and dietary aides — to quickly fill critical staffing gaps at a fraction of the cost of traditional employment agencies.

The platform first proved its value in the long-term care sector, where many homes were left significantly understaffed following devastating first and second waves of the pandemic. On a daily basis, Staffy filled dozens of positions, helping to stabilize long-term care workforces as they battled COVID-19 outbreaks.

"We have seen the profound impact of COVID-19 from the frontlines. Our decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all our workers is a direct response to the devastation we have already witnessed," said Faist. "The crisis isn't over yet, and we have to stay vigilant."

Staffy's network of more than 10,000 pre-vetted health care workers allows healthcare clients to fill shifts in an average of seven minutes and have workers on site within 90 minutes of an employer posting shifts. Staffy fills 95 per cent of the jobs posted by employers.

ABOUT STAFFY

Staffy is a modern solution to staffing challenges. Leveraging technology, we help organizations fill on-demand and short-term shifts while providing workers flexible earning opportunities tailored to their skills, experience, and schedule.

