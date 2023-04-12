This Earth Month, Solios Watches look back at their milestones and achievements as they celebrate 4th birthday

MONTRÉAL, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Solios, a Canadian solar-powered watch brand, is pleased to announce its 4th birthday celebration this April. Since its launch in 2019, Solios has been on a mission to accelerate the transition towards sustainable and responsible consumption by offering stylish and durable watches with minimal environmental impact.

Solios co-founders Samuel Leroux (L) and Alexandre Desabrais (R) (CNW Group/Solios Watches)

"Four years ago, we set out to create unique watches that combine design, elegance and sustainability," says Alex Desabrais, Solios co-founder. "We're extremely proud of everything we've accomplished so far and are thrilled to announce our pledge to achieve net-zero emissions from internal and external operations by 2030, with the intention of achieving it before then."

"We're only getting started,'' adds Samuel Leroux, Solios co-founder. "Becoming carbon neutral isn't enough for us - we're aiming for net-zero to make a tangible impact on the world.''

Solios's many accomplishments over the past four years include becoming the world's first watch company to receive a B Corp Certification, reflecting their commitment to sustainability while establishing the brand as a trailblazer within the industry. Solios has also raised over $50 000 to date to help preserve vital ecosystems and protect endangered species through their partnership with the Rainforest Trust, where 1% of proceeds from every watch sold and 10% of proceeds from every limited-edition Rainforest Trust watch sold are donated to the foundation.

In celebration of their 4th birthday, the company launched their Re-charged collection, featuring a small selection of Solios watches collected over the past 4 years that have been refurbished and restored to meet their high quality standards. This, combined with their watch recycling program (the first of its kind in North America), highlights their effort to create a circular economy within the watch industry and to reduce their carbon footprint. After selling out in only a few days, stay tuned for a second drop on solioswatches.com!

About Solios Watches

Established in Montreal in 2019, Solios offers solar-powered watches that are both stylish and durable. The world's first watch company to receive a B Corp Certification, Solios proves that you don't have to compromise design and elegance for sustainability. Each Solios watch is made of recycled stainless steel and eco vegan leather, and is packaged in award-winning, FSC-certified, 100% recycled and recyclable paper.

SOURCE Solios Watches

For further information: For more information about our sustainability efforts, please contact: Sarah Vincent, Public Relations Manager, [email protected]