Canadian Students' Bus Safety VS Profits; CMVTC

This release brings light to a Violator-Funded Awareness Through Enforcement program as compared to a Violator Enforcement and Ticketing for Profit program on the effectiveness of a Student School Bus Crossing Safety program.

The primary objective of any Student School Bus Safety Technology, is to actually increase the level of student safety. CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement technologies and programs effectively accomplishes this by engaging the media by repeatedly increasing public awareness of the human and financial cost of passing a stopped school bus. Repeatedly headlining this message to the driving public has definitively proven to be the most effective method of increasing student safety by a substantial margin.

A program focused on ticketing violators with minimal public awareness is far less effective as only the violating driver is affected. While this is a strong revenue stream for the city, province and violation processor, it does little for mass public awareness and thus becomes less about student safety and more about revenues and profits, instead of saving student lives.

CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement is focused on reducing actual violations to near zero at net zero cost. The program is designed to be a recuperative revenue stream program with long lasting results, while enforcing persistent violations during the course of the program. CrossSafe Awareness programs are directly scaled to the violation income; the more violations, the greater the media coverage, the greater the public awareness, the greater the student safety.

Developed the world's first School Stop Arm Camera in 2004. Processed patents on the first Stop Arm Camera and cabling system in 2010. Improved and enhanced video, recorder, data transmission, special school bus video features and functions while enhancing the CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement program for over 17 years. Find more at https://mjgtechnologies.com/crosssafe-program/.

