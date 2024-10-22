CANADIAN STEEL AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES CELEBRATE THE ENTRY INTO FORCE OF TARIFFS ON CHINESE STEEL AND ALUMINIUM PRODUCTS

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium products entered into force following rigorous examination by the Government of Canada. Addressing unfair trade practices by China remains a priority of the domestic industries.

In response, Catherine Cobden, President and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) and Jean Simard, President and CEO of the Aluminium Association of Canada released the following statement:

"Our industries are extremely grateful to the Canadian Government for implementing tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium under Section 53 of the Custom Tariff Act. This follows a long campaign advocating for fair trade and a level playing field in the steel and aluminium markets. We want to thank our members for tirelessly supporting this goal."

"This targeted approach taken by the Canadian Government will protect Canadian jobs from dumped and subsidized Chinese steel and aluminium. Further, it safeguards families and communities that rely on Canada's steel and aluminium industries."

"Our member companies are gratified in knowing their employees will be protected from unfair trade practices and dumped goods from China. Our members appreciate the consensus among all Parliamentarians to implement these tariffs, aligning us with our largest trading partners and protecting our highly integrated North American supply chains."

"We are also pleased to see the Canadian Government aligning with our largest trading partner, the United States. Section 53 tariffs shield the highly integrated Canadian and American steel and aluminium industries from China's state sponsored excess capacity and its destructive effects on our markets."

"The Canadian steel and aluminium industries will continue working with the Government to ensure a remission process that maintains the effectiveness of this critical tariff regime and that only applies in well documented and unique circumstances."

About the Canadian Steel Producers Association

The Canadian Steel Producers Association is the national voice of Canada's primary steel and the pipe and tube industry, dedicated to ensuring a competitive and sustainable business environment for its members and supply chain stakeholders. Canadian steel producers are integral to Canada's economy and a vital supplier to many segments of North American industry, including the automotive, energy, construction, and transportation sectors.

About the Aluminium Association of Canada

Founded in 1990, the Aluminium Association of Canada (AAC) represents the three Canadian world-class aluminium producers: Alcoa, Alouette, and Rio Tinto. Operating nine smelters in Canada, eight of which in Quebec, they employ over 9,000 workers, producing more than 80% of North America's primary metal, with $10,8 billion in exports, mainly to the United States. The AAC and its members are active in the development of best practices in health and safety and responsible low CO2 production. For more information, visit aluminium.ca or X @AAC_aluminium.

