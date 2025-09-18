OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Statistics Advisory Council (CSAC) released its sixth report (Towards a Framework for Official Statistics in the National Statistical System). The report offers insights and advice on the state of the country's statistical system to the Minister of Industry and the Chief Statistician of Canada.

High-quality statistical information is among Canada's most valuable resources and is the foundation of a modern and diverse digital economy. Misinformation and disinformation, however, pose significant challenges to the country's long-term prosperity and undermine such information. In this environment, official statistics are critical for helping Canadians assess the quality of the statistics and information they use for decision making.

A national framework for official statistics with standard measures and clear authorities could provide an anchor for generating the statistics Canada needs. Current ambiguities in authorities create uneven standards and methods across federal departments as well as across jurisdictions and sectors outside government. Conflicting information fuels distrust, misinformation, and disinformation and it leads to lost opportunities and wasted resources.

Official statistics support the country's sovereignty, prosperity and well-being in a democratic society.

This year the report recommends that:

The Minister of Industry and the Chief Statistician engage to develop a framework to define and accredit official statistics.

Howard Ramos, Chair of the Council, notes that "Conflicting information and confusion fuel misinformation and disinformation, and waste financial resources." He adds that "failing to coordinate data with common statistical standards and methods leads to lost opportunities to effectively address Canada's most pressing problems." And he notes that "official statistics support the country's sovereignty, prosperity and well-being in a democratic society." The Council stresses the importance for Canada to develop a framework to define and accredit official statistics.

