LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced that Bubble Technology Industries has been awarded a contract valued at $5.5 million to develop the Canadian Active Neutron Spectrometer (CANS), a compact and autonomous instrument designed to measure neutron radiation exposure in space.

Radiation is one of the key challenges faced by astronauts living and working beyond the protective shield of Earth's atmosphere. Neutron radiation, which constitutes about 30% of total radiation in space vehicles, is especially harmful because it can cause serious biological damage and requires specialized protective measures. As Canada and its international partners advance plans for missions to the Moon, and eventually Mars, understanding exposure levels becomes increasingly important.

Data collected by CANS will allow researchers to understand how neutron radiation affects astronauts during space missions of six months or more, supporting the development of better measures to reduce risks. Beyond space exploration, data generated by CANS has potential applications on Earth, including cancer therapy, radiation protection for aircrews, nuclear threat detection and public safety, as well as nuclear and particle physics research.

CANS will have the unique combined capabilities of working continuously and autonomously, whereas previous Canadian technologies were larger or mostly relied on human intervention. This project builds on Canada's long-standing expertise in developing radiation detection technology for space missions and reinforces the country's role as a relevant partner in space exploration.

"The Canadian space sector is at the forefront of cutting-edge space technology. This radiation-monitoring instrument, the product of years of experimentation and innovation, reflects the strengths of our scientists, engineers, and industry leaders. As we look to the Moon and beyond, this homegrown technology will provide researchers with practical data to help protect astronauts from harmful radiation and offer concrete benefits on Earth for Canadians working in the nuclear and medical fields."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Humanity is embarking on a journey that will take us farther into space than ever before, one that requires technologies to tackle challenges that we have not yet had to face. The International Space Station gives us an invaluable platform to improve the skills and knowledge we need to return to the Moon, and eventually to explore Mars. This Canadian radiation technology builds on decades of research and experiments, showcasing our continued commitment to making meaningful contributions to the future of space exploration."

Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency

Canada's participation in the ISS program is fundamental to our human spaceflight program as well as Canadian science and technology development for deep-space missions.

Canada has significant expertise in radiation detection experiments on the ISS, including: MOSFET: A tool to measure radiation levels that was initially developed for radiation detection in the nuclear and medical fields but was adapted for space use, leading the way to subsequent experiments. EVARM: This experiment collected data on radiation exposure during spaceflight to certain areas of the body, helping improve a radiation detector that is now being used in cancer clinics worldwide. Radi-N and Radi-N2: Using bubble detectors, these experiments gathered data on neutron radiation levels in different areas of the ISS, showing that ISS astronauts receive doses of neutron radiation hundreds of times higher than we receive on Earth. This knowledge contributes to strategies to reduce radiation exposure in space (improving shielding materials or spacecraft design) and on Earth (monitoring neutron radiation in nuclear power stations and medical facilities).

CANS improves upon previous radiation detection methods by making the process autonomous and providing more data to researchers back on Earth.

By studying radiation in space missions, we can better protect astronauts and people exposed to high levels of radiation on Earth from long-term health issues such as cataracts, bone marrow damage, and increased risk of cancer.

