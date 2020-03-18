Canadian securities regulators to provide blanket relief for market participants due to COVID-19

TORONTO, March 18, 2020 /CNW/ - In light of recent COVID-19 developments and their impact on market participants, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) will provide temporary relief from some regulatory filings required to be made on or before June 1, 2020.

The blanket relief will provide a 45-day extension for periodic filings normally required to be made by issuers, investment funds, registrants, certain regulated entities and designated rating organizations on or before June 1, 2020. This will include financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, management reports of fund performance, annual information forms, technical reports, and certain other filings.

Issuers choosing to rely on this exemption and that are complying with the conditions of the relief will not need to file applications for management cease trade orders as they will not be noted in default.

The CSA expects to publish further details about the relief shortly.

"The CSA is ready to take action where necessary to ensure market participants have the flexibility they need to focus on critical business decisions while managing risks to their employees, investors, customers and other stakeholders," said Louis Morisset, CSA Chair and President and CEO of the Autorité des marchés financiers. "We remain focused on investor protection as we adjust our regulatory expectations during this trying time."

The CSA is also aware that some issuers are considering virtual securityholder meetings as a result of social distancing measures. The CSA is supportive of measures issuers are taking to mitigate the risk of transmission and will publish guidance on making changes to annual general meetings as soon as possible. In the meantime, issuers can contact their principal regulator with any questions or concerns.

Finally, all CSA proposals currently out for comment will have their comment periods extended by 45 days.

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, the CSA will adapt its response as necessary to ensure that market participants have the guidance they need, and markets continue to be fair and efficient despite recent volatility.

CSA Staff are in continuous dialogue with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), which has direct oversight responsibilities for trading surveillance. IIROC has confirmed volatility controls are functioning as expected in temporarily pausing declines while still allowing orderly price discovery to continue. We will continue to monitor market developments as the situation changes.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co- ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For inquiries about filings for issuers, other than investment funds:

For inquiries about filings for investment funds:

Ritu D. Kalra CPA, CA, CFA Senior Accountant, Investment Funds and

Structured Products Branch Ontario Securities Commission 416-593-8063 [email protected] Louis-Martin Ouellet Acting Director, Investment Funds Oversight Autorité des marchés financiers 514-395-0337 ext. 4496 [email protected] Jason Alcorn Senior Legal Counsel and Special Advisor to

the Executive Director Financial and Consumer Services Commission,

New Brunswick 506-643-7857 [email protected] Heather Kuchuran, CPA, CA, CFA Deputy Director, Corporate Finance Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan 306-787-1009 [email protected] Chad Conrad Legal Counsel, Corporate Finance Alberta Securities Commission 403-297-4295 [email protected]



For inquiries about filings for registrants:

Anita Chung, CPA, CA, CFE Registration Accountant, Compliance &

Registrant Regulation Ontario Securities Commission 416-593-8131 [email protected] Mark French Manager, Registration & Dealer Compliance British Columbia Securities Commission 604-899-6856 [email protected] Wendy Morgan Deputy Director, Securities Financial and Consumer Services Commission,

New Brunswick 506-643-7202 [email protected] Liz Kutarna, Deputy Director, Capital Markets

Securities Division Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority 306-787-5871 [email protected] Paula White Deputy Director, Compliance and Oversight

Manitoba Securities Commission 204-945-5195 [email protected] Sue Henderson Deputy Director, Registrations

Manitoba Securities Commission 204-945-1600 [email protected] Ashley Lee Regulatory Analyst, Registrant Regulation

Alberta Securities Commission 403-297-4009 [email protected]



For inquiries about filings for regulated entities:

Chris Byers Senior Legal Counsel, Market Regulation Ontario Securities Commission 416-593-2350 [email protected] Claude Gatien Advisor, Strategic Initiatives Autorité des marchés financiers 514-395-0337 ext, 4341

[email protected] Doug MacKay Manager, Market and SRO Oversight British Columbia Securities Commission 604-899-6609 [email protected] Paula White Deputy Director, Compliance and Oversight

Manitoba Securities Commission 204-945-5195 [email protected] Sonne Udemgba Deputy Director Legal, Securities Division Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority 306-787-5879 [email protected] Paula Kaner Manager, Market Oversight Alberta Securities Commission 403-355-6290 [email protected]

For media inquiries, please refer to the list of provincial and territorial representatives below or contact us at [email protected].

For more information:

Kristen Rose

Ontario Securities Commission

416-593-2336 Hilary McMeekin

Alberta Securities Commission

403-592-8186 Brian Kladko

British Columbia Securities Commission

604-899-6713 Sylvain Théberge

Autorité des marchés financiers

514-940-2176 Jason (Jay) Booth

Manitoba Securities Commission

204-945-1660 Shannon McMillan

Financial and Consumer Affairs

Authority of Saskatchewan 306-798-4160 Sara Wilson

Financial and Consumer Services

Commission, New Brunswick

506-643-7045 Steve Dowling

Government of

Prince Edward Island,

Superintendent of Securities

902-368-4550 David Harrison

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

902-424-8586 Jeff Mason Nunavut Securities Office 867-975-6591 Renée Dyer

Office of the Superintendent

of Securities

Newfoundland and Labrador

709-729-4909 Tom Hall

Office of the Superintendent

of Securities

Northwest Territories

867-767-9305 Rhonda Horte

Office of the Yukon Superintendent

of Securities

867-667-5466



SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators