Canadian securities regulators remind capital market participants of upcoming deadline as they prepare to transition to SEDAR+

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is launching SEDAR+ on June 13, 2023. SEDAR+ is the new, web-based application for all capital market participants to file, disclose and search for public documents and information filed by issuers in Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

At launch, SEDAR+ will replace SEDAR, the national Cease Trade Order (CTO) database, the Disciplined List (DL) database, and certain filings currently made by email, in paper, or in the British Columbia Securities Commission's eServices system and the Ontario Securities Commission's electronic filing portal. SEDAR+ will also include a consolidated reporting issuers list from all provincial and territorial regulators.

Important dates

To enable a smooth transition and access to SEDAR+ on day one and avoid potential filing delays, filing organizations should take note of the key dates described below. Also included is information for investors and for CTO and DL alert subscribers.

April 14, 2023: Deadline for pre-launch Onboarding submissions. Completing the SEDAR+ pre-launch Onboarding process will provide filers with immediate SEDAR+ filing access on day one. The CSA encourages all current SEDAR filers (including issuers, investment fund managers, and filing agents) and those who file in local systems, by email, and on paper (including foreign issuers and exempt market filers) to complete this process. The pre-launch Onboarding window will close on April 14, 2023. See SEDAR+ Onboarding for more information.

Those that miss the pre-launch Onboarding opportunity will need to register for an account in SEDAR+ once it is live. They will follow the standard new account process that has additional steps compared to pre-launch Onboarding. For further information, see the link referenced above.

June 13, 2023: SEDAR+ goes live. From this date forward, all issuer filings, cease trade orders and disciplined list entries will be filed in SEDAR+. Closer to SEDAR+ going live, those who subscribe to CTO and DL alerts will be provided details on how to update their subscriptions and stay informed of these regulatory actions.

SEDAR+ Learning Centre coming soon

Getting ready for SEDAR+ will require preparation for filing organizations. SEDAR+ is not simply a replica of SEDAR using new technology − it's a brand-new system with new ways of working. There will be a learning curve for organizations and individuals to adapt to the new system's features and functionality, and to prepare for updated filing processes. There are also new search features for all users, including investors.

The CSA's online Learning Centre will host an extensive catalogue of step-by-step course videos on a variety of topics for filers and investors. It provides the ability to search by user type, topic and/or keywords. All SEDAR users should review the courses on the Learning Centre before their first use of SEDAR+.

Stay informed about SEDAR+

The SEDAR+ section of the CSA website provides detailed transition information, a series of demo videos , a list of upcoming and past learning events, and FAQs. To stay up to date on SEDAR+, subscribe to the CSA's SEDAR+ Connection e-newsletter.

Watch for future CSA Staff Notices regarding filing on SEDAR+, the new fee structure, and cutover.

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators

For further information: For SEDAR+ Transition support for filers and issuers, please contact: SEDAR+ Support, Canadian Securities Administrators, [email protected], 1-800-219-5381; For media inquiries, please contact: Ilana Kelemen, Canadian Securities Administrators, [email protected] ; JP Vecsi, Ontario Securities Commission, [email protected]