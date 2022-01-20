Canadian securities regulators publish detailed data for seventh annual review of representation of women on boards in Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The securities regulatory authorities in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Québec and Saskatchewan (the participating jurisdictions) today published the underlying data used to prepare the seventh year review of women on boards and in executive officer positions.

This was the seventh annual review of disclosure related to women on boards and in executive officer positions conducted by the participating jurisdictions.

The data was compiled from public documents filed on SEDAR and includes the name, industry and year-end of the 599 non-venture issuers who were included in the review sample. These issuers had year-ends between December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, and filed information circulars or annual information forms by July 31, 2021.

Participating jurisdictions previously published the underlying data for issuers included in the past six annual reviews, set out in:

Data for additional issuers that were not included in past review samples has also been published today:

For the balance of 2020, the 104 non-venture issuers that either (i) had year ends between December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020 and filed information circulars or annual information forms after November 30, 2020 , or (ii) had year ends between April 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020 .

The data is available on CSA member websites.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Pascale Bijoux, Canadian Securities Administrators, [email protected]; Crystal Jongeward, Ontario Securities Commission, [email protected]