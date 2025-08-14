CALGARY, AB, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published its annual Year in Review, highlighting the progress made toward delivering each of the six strategic goals outlined in its 2022-2025 Business Plan.

"The progress we made in the past year, as outlined in our Year in Review, is a testament to CSA members' collaboration to strengthen Canada's capital markets and introduce measures to boost competitiveness," said Stan Magidson, CSA Chair and Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission. "We've demonstrated that effective regulation can be both principled and adaptable to changing geopolitical and market conditions."

The report also reflects the efforts undertaken to foster innovation in the capital markets and to protect investors. It highlights CSA members' continued efforts to disrupt and deter bad actors and hold securities law violators accountable.

CSA activities noted in the report include:

Issuing 1,011 investor alerts, cautions and warnings issued to help protect the public, of which more than 75 per cent related to crypto assets.

assets. Reaching over 4.5 million Canadians through our "Check Registration" and "Spot the Red Flags of Fraud " investor education campaigns.

" investor education campaigns. Banning permanently 54 companies and individuals from participating in the capital markets following enforcement proceedings.

Taking enforcement actions in 20 crypto -related matters to protect the integrity of our capital markets.

-related matters to protect the integrity of our capital markets. Issuing 57 publications about final adoption of rule changes, consultations, blanket orders and guidance on CSA policy developments.

Hosting representatives of 155 organizations at the CSA Collaboratory's inaugural webinar on Data Portability, advancing our commitment to fostering innovation in capital markets.

The CSA's 2024-2025 Year in Review is available in English and French.

For more information, please see the CSA's 2025-2028 Business Plan, launched in June 2025.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

