While each organizations' program(s) may differ slightly, collectively the Group has committed to providing approximately 400 apartments with various relief packages, such as reduced/free rent, flexibility on tenure, waiving deposit requirements, added furnishings, and more. Working with authorities and agencies leading refugee programs, each organization is exploring how to best support refugees arriving in Canada, given that more than 2 million people have now fled Ukraine due to the Russian invasion. Where possible, the companies will also help secure employment for those in need, either through direct employment or through partnerships with outside organizations.

The Group would also like to acknowledge and thank their employees, residents, and partners for their compassion and understanding for each other in this difficult time. As a group of very proud Canadians, we appreciate and are thankful for all the good that our country provides.

We encourage our peers to step up and join the Groups' efforts to help those in need.

