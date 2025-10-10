TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Reminder for consumers to claim cash from a $500M class action settlement related to alleged industry-wide price fixing of Packaged Bread sold in Canada between 2001 and 2021.

Canadian residents who purchased Packaged Bread (including packaged bread products and bread alternatives, such as bagged bread, buns, rolls, bagels, naan bread, English muffins, wraps, pita and tortillas) for their personal use between January 1, 2001 and December 31, 2021, inclusive, may be eligible to receive compensation.

If you do not make a claim, you will not get any money from this settlement. The deadline for making a claim is December 12, 2025 .

Consumers of Packaged Bread resident anywhere in Canada outside of Quebec on December 31, 2021 can claim the compensation they may be entitled to by December 12, 2025, ONLINE in less than 5 minutes at www.CanadianBreadSettlement.ca .

Consumers of Packaged Bread resident in Quebec on December 31, 2021 can claim the compensation they may be entitled to by December 12, 2025, ONLINE in less than 5 minutes at www.QuebecBreadSettlement.ca .

Settlement funds allocated for businesses or entities in Canada that purchased Packaged Bread for resale in the period 2001 to 2021, inclusive, are being held in Trust at this time and will be distributed as the Courts direct at a later date.

The class actions continue against the remaining defendants, Canada Bread, Sobeys, Metro, Wal-Mart Canada and Giant Tiger.

