TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP and Orr Taylor LLP announced today the commencement of the claims process for the $500 million national settlement reached with George Weston Limited ("Weston") and Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw") for their involvement in nationwide class action lawsuits related to alleged industry-wide price fixing of Packaged Bread sold in Canada between 2001 and 2021.

The settlement agreement, approved by the applicable Courts, provides for a cash payment by Weston and Loblaw of $404 million (Loblaw having previously advanced $96 million through the earlier Loblaw Card Program). These settlement funds, less any court-approved expenses, are allocated 78% for settlement class members resident in Canada outside of Quebec and 22% for settlement class members resident in Quebec.

"This resolution provides Canadian consumers with monetary relief they deserve," said Jim Orr, Partner, Orr Taylor LLP.

Eligible Canadian residents who purchased Packaged Bread (including packaged bread products and bread alternatives, such as bagged bread, buns, rolls, bagels, naan bread, English muffins, wraps, pita and tortillas) for their personal use between January 1, 2001 and December 31, 2021, inclusive, must submit a completed claim form by December 12, 2025 to claim compensation from the settlement. Proof of purchase is not required.

Individuals who previously received a $25 Loblaw card from the Loblaw Card Program may submit a claim for additional compensation, but they will only be paid an incremental amount above the value of the $25 Loblaw card they received if there are sufficient settlement funds available, and only if the incremental amount is more than the $5 minimum payment threshold set for the settlement.

"We encourage Canadian consumers who purchased Packaged Bread to apply for compensation under the settlement," said Jay Strosberg, Managing Partner, Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP. "We have designed a claims process that is straightforward and easy for consumers to use."

Persons resident anywhere in Canada outside of Quebec on December 31, 2021 who purchased Packaged Bread for their personal use between January 1, 2001 and December 31, 2021 should go to www.CanadianBreadSettlement.ca for more information and to file a claim for compensation.

Persons resident in Quebec on December 31, 2021 who purchased Packaged Bread for their personal use between January 1, 2001 and December 31, 2021 should go to www.QuebecBreadSettlement.ca for more information and to file a claim for compensation.

Settlement funds allocated for businesses or entities in Canada that purchased Packaged Bread for resale in the period 2001 to 2021, inclusive, are being held in Trust at this time and will be distributed as the Courts direct at a later date.

The class actions continue against the remaining defendants, Canada Bread, Sobeys, Metro, Wal-Mart Canada and Giant Tiger.

SOURCE Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP and Orr Taylor LLP

Media Contact (press only): Jay Strosberg, [email protected]